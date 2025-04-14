Houston Spring Game 2025 tickets: Where to buy, pricing, venue details and more

The Houston Cougars are set to hold their Red-White Spring Game ahead of the 2025 season. Coach Willie Fritz will have his final spring practice on Saturday at Carl Lewis International Complex in Houston, Texas. Fans will get to see how Fritz has developed his new roster.

Ad

The Red-White Spring Game will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Houston has announced that fans can attend this year's event for free. Their press release also shared that it will air live on ESPN+. However, ESPN+ doesn't yet have the Cougars spring game listed on its schedule.

Fritz wants to help his team compete for a better record this upcoming season. The Cougars finished with a 4-8 record for the second consecutive year and placed 11th in the Big 12 standings. One reason for their struggles was their offense. They were the league's sixth-worst team in total yards (3,450) and seventh in total yards per game (287.5).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of their best wins of the season was a 33-7 win against the Rice Owls on Sep. 14. Quarterback Donovan Smith led Houston to victory with 12 of 21 completed passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. Smith also had eight carries for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

The program finished the season on a three-game losing streak. On Nov. 30, Fritz's team played the final game of its schedule in a 30-18 defeat to the BYU Cougars.

Ad

Zeon Chriss vs. Conner Weigman: Houston Cougars quarterback competition in the Red-White Spring Game

Willie Fritz has been working with a mix of new and returning players ahead of the Red-White Spring Game. The event is expected to feature Zeon Chriss and Conner Weigman, as they compete for the starting quarterback position.

Chriss returns to the Cougars for his junior year. Last season, he played a backup role and completed 83 passes for 824 yards and four touchdowns. His best performance came in the team's 24-19 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 2, 2024.

Ad

Chriss finished the game against the Wildcats with 11 of 11 completed passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. He also showcased his versatility in the game with 22 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. Although he showed promise as a sophomore, Fritz may look for Weigman to start for the team.

Weigman joined Houston after three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies. He had completed 64 passes for 819 yards and three touchdowns as the Aggies backup quarterback.

Both players had more interceptions than they threw touchdowns last season. The Red-White Spring Game could spotlight their accuracy to help Fritz determine who would be the better option to lead the Cougars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More