Houston vs. Baylor prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

In Big 12 action on Saturday afternoon, the Houston Cougars will be on the road as they take on the Baylor Bears.

The Cougars (3-5, 1-4 in Big 12) have been struggling throughout the season as they are on a two-game losing streak after a 41-0 road loss against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) and are coming off a 30-18 home loss against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Houston vs. Baylor match details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Houston Cougars (3-5, 1-4) vs. Baylor Bears (3-5, 2-3)

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Houston vs. Baylor betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Houston Cougars +4 (-112) Over 58.5 (-108) +160 Baylor Bears -4 (-108) Under 58.5 (-112) -192

Houston vs. Baylor picks

The Houston Cougars have been playing well on the offensive side of the field as they are sitting in 41st place with 266.5 passing yards per game. Quarterback junior Donovan Smith has been doing well as he is 190-of-293 (64.8 completion percentage) for 2,067 yards with 16 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. With 11 touchdowns in his previous four games, go with the over on Smith's touchdown passes.

The Baylor Bears have been a solid offensive team with their passing attack as they are 31st in the nation, averaging 279.0 passing yards per game. Quarterback junior Blake Shapen has been playing very well as he is 113-of-186 (60.8 completion percentage) for 1,475 yards with six touchdowns to one interception. He is averaging 293 passing yards in his last three games so go with the over in his passing yards here as well.

Houston vs. Baylor key injuries

Houston

Wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver CJ Nelson - Leg (OUT)

Defensive back Noah Guzman - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Re'Shaun Sanford II - Undisclosed (OUT)

Baylor

Wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr - Head (Doubtful)

Wide receiver Hal Presley - Lower Body (OUT)

Linebacker Mike Smith Jr - Knee (OUT)

Houston vs. Baylor head-to-head

This is the 29th meeting between the Houston Cougars and the Baylor Bears all-time. The Bears hold a slight advantage with a 14-13-1 all-time record as they have won the previous two games, including a 4-7 road win in their most recent game all the way back in 1995.

Houston vs. Baylor prediction

These offenses have been on a similar level in the last five games as Houston is averaging 26.2 points while Baylor is scoring 21.2 points. Donovan Smith has been dominating this season while Blake Shapen has been struggling to find the end zone throughout the year. Expect this game to be close and the Houston Cougars to cover the spread on the road.

Prediction: Houston Cougars +4