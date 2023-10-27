Houston vs. Kansas State prediction, odds and picks - October 28 | NCAAF season 2023

We have a Week 9 Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon as the Houston Cougars will be on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cougars are looking to get going (3-4, 1-3 in Big 12) and are coming off a 31-24 home loss on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1) are on a two-game winning streak and are coming off a 41-3 home win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Houston vs. Kansas State match details

Fixture: Houston Cougars (3-4, 1-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (5-2, 3-1)

Date and Time: October 28, 2023, at noon EST

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Houston vs. Kansas State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Houston Cougars +17.5 (-112) Over 58 (-110) +650 Kansas State Wildcats -17.5 (-1108 Under 58 (-110) -1000

Houston vs. Kansas State picks

The Houston Cougars have been playing very well on the offensive side of things, as they rank 321st in the sport with 291.0 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Donovan Smith has been playing very well as he is 177-of-265 (66.8 completion percentage) for 1,979 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. With 300+ yards in two of the last three games, expect the over here to hit as well.

The Kansas State Wildcats love to run the football throughout the game, as they are currently third in the nation with 232.7 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back DJ Giddens has been doing well as he has 103 rushes for 626 yards (6.1 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns and 19 catches for 215 yards (11.3 yards per reception) with a receiving touchdown. Expect Giddens to find the end zone throughout the game here.

Houston vs. Kansas State injuries

Houston

Wide receiver CJ Nelson - Leg (OUT)

Defensive back Noah Guzman - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Re'Shaun Sanford II - Undisclosed (OUT)

Kansas State

Wide receiver RJ Garcia II - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Keegan Johnson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Ben Sinnott - Ankle (Questionable)

Linebacker Asa Newsom - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Daniel Green - Pectoral (OUT)

Houston vs. Kansas State head-to-head

The Houston Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats are meeting for the first time in their history.

Houston vs. Kansas State prediction

The Houston Cougars have been struggling since joining the Big 12 this season, while Kansas State has been playing well lately. Quarterback Will Howard has been playing well and should be able to dominate. The Wildcats converting on 52.58 percent of third downs is going to be able to continue to keep drives alive and help them cover the spread.

Prediction: Kansas State Wildcats -17.5