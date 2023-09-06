How does Big Ten map for 2024 look? Taking a closer look at the structure of FBS powerhouse following conference realignments

The Big Ten has been one of the more active conferences in terms of realignment and expansion in college football.

The Big Ten went out and added USC and UCLA last year for 2024. Then, they announced that the conference had also added Oregon and Washington as the Pac-12 was falling apart.

Although the Big Ten had been an East Coast conference, it now will be out West which will be able to have a late-night TV game which will only help its media rights deal.

"We are excited to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. "We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the universities, administrators and staff, student-athletes, coaches and fans. Both institutions feature a combination of academic and athletic excellence that will prove a great fit for our future."

With the Big Ten adding four schools, the conference has completely changed the way it looks.

Big Ten 2024 Map

The most obvious addition to the Big Ten map is the four schools out West. Outside of that, the conference has stayed the same, but there have been reports the Big Ten could look at FSU or Clemson if the schools do end up leaving the ACC.

How will the Big Ten divisions work?

After the Big Ten added the four West Coast schools, the conference announced it would be getting rid of the divisions.

Instead, the Big Ten will just be one conference and the top two schools with the best conference records at the end of the 2024 regular season will play each other in the Big Ten Championship.

With the Big Ten now just being one conference, the way the schedule works will also change.

According to the release, the Big Ten has 11 protected matchups that are rivalries that will still happen every year. Then, every conference pairing will take place at least twice in a four-year span, once at home and once on the road.

The model the Big Ten decided on had a lot to do with the college football playoff, according to Big Ten chief operating officer Kerry Kenny, who spoke to ESPN.

"Look, we don't know how the CFP committee is going to evaluate teams in this expanded playoff, but we're pretty darn sure that this model that we're putting forward and the depth of the games and the quality of games, that's going to send a pretty strong and significant message," said Kenny.

For now, the Big Ten remains in divisions for 2023 but come 2024 the conference will have no more divisions and will feature unique schedules.