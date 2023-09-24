How is Bo Nix still in college? Oregon QB's collegiate career explored

Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix surprised many when he announced that he would be returning for another college football season to play for the Ducks. That was after the 2022 season, which was his fourth season as a college football player. Nix not only had four full seasons of college football action under his belt, but he had also earned a degree from Auburn.

Considering these, he shouldn’t have been eligible to play another season of college football. But here we are in 2023, and Bo Nix is the Oregon Ducks’ starting quarterback, playing his fifth full college football season. How is that possible?

Well, the answer is really not far-fetched. It lies in a simple exception made by the NCAA because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA allows an extra year of eligibility for college athletes who played during the 2020 season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nix falls into this category, hence his eligibility to still play college football this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Exploring Bo Nix’s college football career

Bo Nix is one of the few college football players who are fortunate enough to have been starters throughout their college playing careers. Nix enrolled at Auburn University in 2019 and was named the starting quarterback for the Tigers as a true freshman.

Nix justified the faith invested in him as he led Auburn to a 27-21 comeback win against the Oregon Ducks. He went on to lead the Tigers to a winning season with a 9-4 record and an Iron Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. He threw for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns and was voted the SEC Freshman of the Season.

As a sophomore in the 2020 season, Nix started 11 games for the Auburn Tigers. He passed for 2,415 yards and 12 touchdowns as the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the season and the Tigers only managed a 6-5 record. The 2021 season was not any better, with Nix starting in 10 games for the Tigers and throwing for just 11 touchdowns.

Following the 2021 season, Nix entered the transfer portal and completed a switch to the Oregon Ducks in an attempt to revive his career. It proved to be just what he needed as he led the Ducks to a 10-3 finish in 2022. In the process, he passed for 3,594 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Bo Nix hasn’t slowed down his momentum this season, having compiled 893 passing yards for eight touchdowns in three games. He is in contention for the Heisman Trophy this season and could finish his college playing career on a high.