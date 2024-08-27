  • home icon
How to buy Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise? Price details, platform info and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Aug 27, 2024 23:32 GMT
How to buy Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise? Price details, platform info and more (GETTY)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a collegiate football powerhouse and perennial national championship contenders. Over the years, they have produced numerous elite NFL players and are widely regarded for their penchant for shaping stellar offensive players.

As we proceed to the 2024 college football season, let's examine how to purchase Buckeyes gear, the price ranges and more.

How to buy Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise?

Visit the official Ohio State Team Shop to buy Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise. You can access the team shop via the website: https://gobuckeyes.com/.

It has various Buckeyes-branded outfits, gear and so much more. It is a one-stop place to purchase everything grey, white and red.

What are the prices of Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise?

The Buckeyes Team Shop offers numerous items, including t-shirts, shorts, trousers and sneakers.

Some notable items and their prices are:

  1. Adult Ohio State Buckeyes Personalized Nike Gray Game Jersey - $145.00
  2. Adult Ohio State Buckeyes Personalized Nike Red Game Jersey - $145.00
  3. Adult Ohio State Buckeyes Personalized White Game Jersey - $145.00
  4. Kids Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Football Game #1 Replica Jersey - $70.00
  5. Ohio State Buckeyes Nike #0 Scarlet Jersey - $130.00
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes Nike #1 Gray Alternate Jersey - $130.00
  7. Ohio State Buckeyes Nike 24 Air Max Solo Shoes - $130
  8. Toddler Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Football Game #1 Replica Jersey - $60.00
  9. Youth Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Football #1 Replica Jersey - $95.00
  10. Youth Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Personalized Replica Football Jersey - $90.00

Who are Ohio State's key players in 2024?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a stacked 2024 college football season roster. Here's a look at five of their most important players.

1. Caleb Downs, Safety

Caleb Downs is the best defensive player in the Buckeyes' locker room and arguably their most talented player, irrespective of position. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star has a rich blend of explosiveness, athleticism and football IQ.

2. TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

While Quinshon Judkins thrives as a power back, TreVeyon Henderson is more of a finesse type. The dual-threat running back is a remarkable asset when fit and looks set to terrorize offenses in the 2024 season.

3. Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver

Emeka Egbuka decided to spend one more season with the Buckeyes, this time as their lead wide receiver. Egbuka is a potential first-round pick and should thrive as the undisputed number one in 2024.

4. Quinshon Judkins, Running Back

Quinshon Judkins is part of an impressive one-two punch at running back at Ohio State. Judkins thrives as a power back, and it'll be interesting to see how he's utilized in 2024.

5. Jack Sawyer, Defensive End

Sawyer enters 2024 college football to improve his impressive showings in 2023. The defensive end's fast-twitch ability bodes well at the collegiate level. He's an asset on the Buckeyes defense.

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Edited by Ribin Peter
