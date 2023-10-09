How does Dillon Gabriel's injury impact Heisman odds: Taking a closer look at his chances for 2023 season

The Oklahoma Sooners have an excellent player in senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and his play has placed him in the Heisman Trophy conversation. However, during Saturday's Red River Rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns, he suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand and remained in the game.

Gabriel was shown on the broadcast to have a bloody pinky finger but it did not require him to miss any time. While the significance of the injury has not been disclosed, it could have an effect on his ability to be in the Heisman race. Let's discuss what the injury seemingly will be and if Gabriel will be forced to miss time.

Dillon Gabriel injury update and Heisman Trophy odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Dillon Gabriel suffered the injury to his non-throwing hand, and there was no cause for concern from the Oklahoma sideline. He was able to stay in the game. Even if the injury winds up being something that lingers a bit, the No. 5 Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) have Week 7 off and do not play until Oct. 21 against the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-3).

However, this performance in the Red River Rivalry has shown that Dillon Gabriel can figure into the Heisman Trophy conversation. After the completion of Week 6, Gabriel has the fourth-best odds at +1200 to win the Heisman. He can continue climbing the odds list as he has been one of the top quarterbacks through the first six weeks of the season.

He is third in the NCAA with a 91.0 QBR and has 16 passing touchdowns to two interceptions. Gabriel also has shown the ability to be a threat running the football this season as he has 43 rushing attempts for 208 yards (4.8 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. He is going to be able to put up incredible numbers inside this Oklahoma Sooners' balanced offensive attack, so he may be someone worth considering as a potential finalist when the season comes to an end.

Who is leading the Heisman race?

For the first time since the college football season began, we have a new favorite for the Heisman Trophy. Since the preseason, USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was the favorite to win his second consecutive Heisman Trophy. However, he is second in terms of the betting odds now as Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has captured the top spot in the Heisman race.