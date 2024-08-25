How Does the New Two-Minute Warning Rule Impact College Football?

The 2024 college football season has officially started, and there were some changes from what we are used to seeing. One of the more massive differences was the addition of the two-minute warning, similar to what the National Football League has.

Let's take a closer look at the two-minute warning rule and its impact on college football games.

What did college football have instead of the two-minute warning?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2024 college football season is the first time the two-minute warning has been established. Before this, the clock would continue to tick down as normal without any stop in the action. This change could be for a few different reasons, as college football has shown to update the game a bit more with the addition of helmet communications and the two-minute warning being implemented this season.

Trending

What is the purpose of the two-minute warning, and why did college football add it?

The purpose of the two-minute warning is to stop the game with two minutes remaining in each half. Essentially, think of it as a free timeout, as the clock automatically stops when it hits two minutes remaining or immediately after the play is ruled dead if the clock hits two minutes while a play is going.

The purpose of the two-minute warning when the NFL first instituted it was to give the teams a chance to understand how much time is left in the game as a checkpoint. Now, it seemingly is inserted to give media rights providers an additional opportunity to sell ads as the game is stopped and taken into commercial, similar to how regular timeouts on the field do.

For the in-game aspect, this gives each team a chance to get a reset for a minute as well as changing up the tactics a bit. If a player is injured in the final two minutes of either half with the clock running, that team is officially charged one of their three timeouts.

The two-minute warning rule may take some getting used to for traditional college football fans, but if you watch the NFL, it just makes the two look more identical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback