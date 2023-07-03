How is former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett connected to the Cavinder Twins? Exploring Everett Sports Management and how they are changing the NIL game

Former Georgia star quarterback, Stetson Bennett was one of the names drafted at the 2023 NFL draft. The quarterback became famous as a member of the Bulldogs team that emerged as national champions back-to-back. So what has he got in common with the Cavinder Twins, the famous Miami basketball-playing twin sisters?

Stetson Bennett is represented by Everett Sports Management (ESM). So are the Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna. Everett Sports Management is an agency that provides help to college athletes on how to make money with their NIL. Athletes’ names, likenesses, and images can fetch them profits through endorsement deals, merchandise, commercials, and so on.

With the help of Everett Sports Management, Bennett has been able to make upwards of a million dollars through his NIL. The Cavinder sisters are also the highest-earning female basketball players from NIL, according to the agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The sports agency has deals with more than 50 clients. Some of them are the biggest names in college sports. Their successes with names like Bennett and the Cavinder Twins show the depth of understanding the agency has about NIL and how to monetize it.

Other agencies like ESM have sprung up following the change in NCAA rules that barred college athletes from earning any money from their sports. The NIL market is still young and full of potential. Young college athletes also need guidance on how best to monetize their NIL. Therefore, the services of the agency will continue to be required.

Stetson Bennett’s NIL deals

Stetson Bennett’s journey with ESM began back in January 2022, and he has completed a number of NIL deals since then. In January 2022, he sealed a partnership with Raising Cane’s, a fast-food chain. In November 2022, he completed another deal with Georgia Dairy Alliance that saw him take on the nickname “The Milkman.”

In another deal with Breaking T, the clothing company created Bennett’s line of merchandise. The Players Trunk also signed a deal with the former Bulldog to have his image on their t-shirts and hoodies. In November 2022, a produce company, Shuman Farms, signed an agreement that will see him appear in commercials for the company.

Thanks to the new NCAA rules on the NIL, college athletes like Bennett and the Cavinder twins now have the means to make money. With the money, many have contributed to charitable causes like Paul Skenes donated to Folds of Honor.

Poll : 0 votes