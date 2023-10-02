How good was Travis Hunter for Jackson State? Star WR's colegiate career explored

As a five-star recruit coming out of high school, Travis Hunter seemed destined for a top FBS school. He was well on his way, having committed to the Florida State Seminoles on March 3, 2020. However, he did the unexpected on Dec. 12, 2021, when he flipped his commitment to the Jackson State Tigers. The Tigers were then coached by a Florida State alum, Deion Sanders.

Hunter's commitment to Jackson State stunned the nation. He made history by becoming the highest-ranked prospect to commit to an HCBU or FCS program. He was ranked No. 1 in his recruitment class by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, while ESPN ranked Hunter No. 2 behind Walter Nolen.

Before flipping his commitment to Jackson State, Hunter had visited the campus during the Tigers' victory at the Soul Bowl. After just a season at Jackson State, however, he eventually found himself at an FBS school. But it still involved the influence that took him to Jackson State, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders!

Spending just a season at Jackson State, one is tempted to ask, how good was Travis Hunter for the Tigers? Did he live up to the hype of being the highest-ranked prospect of his class?

First, we must understand that having Hunter on a team is almost like having two players in one. He contributes to the offense as a wide receiver while he plays cornerback on the defense.

During the Jackson State 2022 spring game, Hunter recorded two touchdown receptions and two interceptions. In his sole season for the Tigers, he played eight games totaling 20 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions. He also recorded one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

On offense, he had 18 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns.

Travis Hunter's transfer to Colorado

Travis Hunter entered the transfer portal on Dec. 19, 2022, following Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State. He completed his transfer to Colorado two days later, joining Sanders at his new destination.

Hunter made his FBS debut against the TCU Horned Frogs in Colorado's first game of the 2023 season. He recorded 147 total snaps on both offense and defense in the game as Colorado beat the Horned Frogs 45-42.

In the rivalry game against the Colorado State Rams, Travis Hunter left the game injured after a hit by Henry Blackburn. He has been absent in the Buffaloes' defeats against the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans.

Sanders will be hoping to have him back soon as an important piece of his offensive and defensive setup.