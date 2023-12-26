How does Jim Harbaugh's $125M contract compare with Lions' Dan Campbell? Exploring Michigan's football contracts amid Detroit's NFC North title win

On Sunday, Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions clinched their first division title since 1993. The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 to win the NFC North title.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw 257 yards with one touchdown pass in the victory. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 80 rushing yards, with two TDs in 15 carries and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded 106 receiving yards, with one TD in 12 catches.

This is certainly an excellent year to be a football fan in Michigan. Not only are the Detroit Lions looking for the NFL playoffs, but the NCAA's Wolverines are still in the running for the college football national title.

No. 1-ranked Michigan capped a perfect regular season with a 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game. On Jan. 1, Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal.

Let us compare the salaries of both these successful Michigan football teams.

Dan Campbell Salary with the Detroit Lions

Campbell is on a $6.6 million yearly salary, part of a six-year deal he signed in 2021. That was for a total of almost $40 million. As of 2023, his net worth is around $3.5 million, earned from his NFL career and advertisement deals with Dr. Pepper and Pepsi.

Jim Harbaugh's Salary with the Michigan Wolverines

Harbaugh's deal with the Wolverines is slightly less than Dan Campbell's with the Lions. The Ann Arbor program coach is on a $36.7 million five-year deal that started in 2022. His salary started at $7.05 million per year and will increase steadily until 2026 when it will reach $7.63 million. Despite earning less overall, Harbaugh makes slightly more yearly than Dan Campbell.

Also, Harbaugh has made $2,200,000 in bonuses out of a possible $3,275,000. For winning a Big Ten title, Harbaugh will receive $1 million, half a million for getting to the College Football Playoff, and still another half a million for winning the national title.

It could rise even more next year as recent reports suggest the Wolverines are prepared to offer Jim Harbaugh a $125 million, 10-year contract extension with a "no-NFL" clause. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the offer, adding NFL teams don't mind trying for the coach in 2024.

