How did the Kentucky football player with 6 fingers manage to land a massive Nike deal? Complete story on JJ Weaver's hand and latest deal

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker senior JJ Weaver has an abnormality as he has six fingers on his right hand. However, he used that to their advantage, as he now has a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Nike as a result.

When speaking at the 2023 SEC Media Days, he told a story about how he reached out to the company as he had some difficulty wearing football gloves growing up.

"With Nike, me and my mom, we sat down, and we talked about, something about my hand, because I used to put like, two pinkies in one glove, you know. So me and my mom ended up contacting Nike, we ended up making a name for it called, 'A Perfect Fit,' becuase it's a perfect fit for my hand, for the gloves. So they made me an extra six-fingered glove."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was able to get a six-finger glove made and now helps children who are also dealing with similar situations. In a world that makes them feel abnormal, JJ Weaver does a great job of making them feel like they are normal.

"Started playing football. Got into it. Loved it. Then went to the University of Kentucky, they helped me and that's when I started expressing mysle . I went to an elementary school, craziest thing ever, two kids had six fingers. They never seen me - a football player, have six fingers. I blew up ever since then." h/t AL.com

In a college football world that is struggling to adapt to different NIL rules, JJ Weaver's Nike deal shows there is a lot of positive that can come out as well.

How has JJ Weaver done with the Kentucky Wildcats?

JJ Weaver is entering his fifth college football season as he had an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID-shortened year. He has shown himself to be a solid linebacker who uses all of his 6-foot-5, 244 pound frame to his advantage.

He has appeared in 35 games and recorded 120 total tackles (73 solo, 47 assisted) with 10 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.

He was also able to have a pair of interceptions, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Weaver has shown the ability to be a strong member of the defense and should continue to prove to be one of the most talented. With his new Nike NIL deal, it could give him that extra spark on the field.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!