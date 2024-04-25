How many Alabama players will get drafted in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the college football programs that have been a pipeline for elite NFL talent. With the 2024 NFL draft taking place this week, there are going to be some incredible prospects that will hear their names called this week.

How many Alabama players will get drafted?

There seem to be nine different Alabama Crimson Tide players that are going to be selected throughout the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL draft. Let's dive into each player and discuss their projections.

Terrion Arnold, CB

Cornerback Terrion Arnold has had five interceptions and 12 pass deflections. His impressive performance is underscored by an exceptional 88.4 Pro Football Focus grade and 14 forced incompletions. With a 50.7 passer rating when being targeted, expect Terrion Arnold to be a dominating force in the middle of the first round.

Dallas Turner, EDGE

EDGE rusher Dallas Turner has showcased his ability to dominate as he finished last season with 53 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection. He was a formidable presence in the pass rush and had a 19.6 pass rush win rate. With 33 quarterback hurries last year, he should be able to be a top-20 pick.

JC Latham, OT

Offensive tackle JC Latham is expected to be one of the top three offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL draft. He has the age teams will love as he will be 21 years old when the season starts and has two years of starting experience in the SEC. Latham needs to do better at protecting without being penalized but has a lot of upside.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had a lot of hype entering the 2023 season and had a good season. He had 10 forced incompletions with quarterbacks going 19-for-39 with one touchdown when throwing at him. McKinstry has an elite IQ and could be able to step up. He is the prototypical player you would want in the first round of the draft.

Chris Braswell, EDGE

While he's still rough around the edge, Baswell has great size and could be an impactful starter. With 13 sacks in 33 quarterback hurries last season, he shows promise, particularly excelling in pass defense.

Jermaine Burton, WR

Wide receiver Jermain Burton had an excellent year for the Roll Tide as he had 39 catches for 798 yards (20.5 yards per reception) with eight receiving touchdowns. With a smaller body, he needs to be able to beat press coverage and should do well as a starting wide receiver in the NFL if he does that. With 2.75 yards per route run and zero drops in 2023, he is going to get open and beat the secondary over the top

Justin Eboigbe, EDGE

Justin Eboigbe stepped up defensively as he had 63 total tackles with seven sacks and a pass deflection in his fifth year of college football. He has great size at 6-foot-5, 292 pounds but needs to improve against the pass to be considered a bigger threat.

Jase McClellan, HB

Running back Jase Mcclellan had a strong season for the Crimson Tide as he had 180 rushing attempts for 890 yards (4.9 yards per carry) with eight rushing touchdowns as well as 15 catches for 137 yards (9.1 yards per reception). He has the frame to deal with some contact and should be a good running back in the NFL but not as a bellcow back.

Will Reichard, K

Drafting a kicker before Day 3 is always a risk and doesn't typically happen but Will Reichard showcased his abilities by becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader last season. The biggest question mark was his ability to nail deep field goals and he made all five kicks. Expect him to be drafted this year.

