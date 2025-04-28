How many Auburn players were drafted in 2025 NFL draft? List of Tigers who were selected

It's been four straight losing seasons for the Auburn Tigers, and the recent slide has been reflected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tigers had only three players taken during the event, and none until day three.

While Auburn has traditionally produced some top players, the program's struggles have affected its ability to produce top-end NFL talent.

Here is a look at the three Tigers players who were drafted and what their outlook could be heading into the 2025 NFL season.

How many Auburn Tigers players were drafted in 2025 NFL draft?

Jalen McLeod had 22.5 sacks in his college career. - Source: Imagn

Jarquez Hunter, Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

A two-year starter at Auburn, Jaquez Hunter will be adding depth to the Los Angeles Rams' running backs room. The Rams have Kyren Williams and Blake Corum already on the roster, so it's unlikely that Hunter could challenge for a lead back role.

However, the 5-9, 2024-pound runner has good balance and strength, and was difficult to bring down during his college football career. He also ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash. His quickness makes him an intriguing option in the passing game.

The fourth-round selection is coming off his best season in college, rushing for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry. He also caught 21 passes for 155 yards and a score.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

A fifth-round draft choice, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, is also going to Los Angeles, but with the Chargers. A former Penn State transfer, Lambert-Smith led the Tigers in receiving last season as well as the Nittany Lions in 2023.

The Chargers have picked seven wide receivers in the last three drafts, but are still looking for a dominant, young pass-catcher to pair with Justin Herbert. The Auburn product will likely add depth in 2025, but could climb up the depth chart with solid performances.

Jalen McLeod, Linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars

The only defensive player from Auburn selected in the 2025 NFL Draft had to wait until the sixth round to hear his name. Jalen McLeon played his first three seasons of college football at Appalachian State before transferring for his last two years of college football.

He finished the 2024 season with 57 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection. A bit undersized to play the edge, McLeod has good instincts against the run and can rush the passer.

McLeod could team up with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker to create pressure off the edge.

