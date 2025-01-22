How many Big Ten championships does Michigan have? A look at the Wolverines’ achievements

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the most successful college football teams in history. However, the program has come under the scope after arch-rival Ohio State won the 2025 national title on Monday.

Since Michigan still holds more Big Ten championships than the Buckeyes, fans have been curious to learn more about the Wolverines' football achievements.

How many Big Ten championships does Michigan have?

Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh celebrating winning the 2023 Big Ten championship - Source: Imagn

Michigan has won 45 Big Ten championships, the most in the conference. The last time that Michigan won the Big Ten title was in 2023 when the team also went on to win the national title.

Notably, Michigan is also the only team to win three successive Big Ten titles, having done so in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The historic feat came under its then-coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Along with its dominance of the Big Ten championships, Michigan has also won 12 national titles, establishing itself as a powerhouse in the college football landscape.

How did the Michigan Wolverines fare in the 2024 season?

NCAA: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore - Source: Imagn

The Michigan Wolverines did not have a successful 2024 season by their own high standards. It was the first full season in charge of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, who succeeded Jim Harbaugh after he left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with an 8-4 record. They failed to make the College Football Playoff but recorded some key wins.

Michigan kept hold of the bragging rights after beating arch-rival Ohio State 13-10 in the final game of the regular season. However, the Buckeyes managed to qualify for the College Football Playoff and won the national title.

Meanwhile, Michigan qualified for the ReliaQuest Bowl, where UM beat Kalen DeBoer's Alabama 19-13 to end the season with some glory.

Michigan eventually finished the 2024 season with a 9-5 overall record.

