How many Colorado players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Exploring Deion Sanders' Buffaloes performance

While Colorado got plenty of publicity in the 2025 NFL Draft, much of the talk came for less than stellar reasons. The fall of Shedeur Sanders from likely No. 2 overall pick to mid-first rounder to possible second rounder to fifth rounder was a genuine shocker. That said, there was good news for the Buffs too, as all three Buffs expected to be selected were picked and a fourth player joined the bunch.

Here's the rundown on Colorado's 2025 NFL Draft experience

How many Colorado Buffs were chosen in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The fifth-round selection of Shedeur Sanders was a major draft story. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

While only one Colorado player was chosen in the first two days of the draft, Colorado finished with four players selected.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR (Jaguars, Round 1, Pick 2)

Hunter had the draft experience that was expected-- more or less. Yes, the ends up with the Jaguars, who traded up to nab him, instead of with the Browns. Given Cleveland's record of football futility, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

He was still the second player chosen and should have an easier time making plays in Liam Coen's offense than he will in whatever happens in Cleveland. Hunter's skill and high ceiling placed him exactly where he should have been.

Shedeur Sanders, QB (Browns, Round 5, Pick 144)

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders' draft slide is one of the major stories of the 2025 off-season. Initially projected to go in the top handful of picks, Sanders alienated front offices with his failure to work out and his behavior around the draft.

Accordingly, the last few days have been a battle of Shedeur supporters claiming he's being mistreated (Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith and Donald Trump, notably among them) and a fair number of anti-Shedeur folk saying some variation of "I told you so."

Sanders will get some shot in Cleveland, although the Browns drafted Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Where the story goes from there is anyone's guess.

LaJohntay Wester, WR (Ravens, Round 6, Pick 203)

Wester was expected to fall from the draft, so his selection was a positive Colorado story. At just 5-foot-9, Western had four great seasons at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Colorado. He had a solid season as a Buff, snagging 74 passes for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Still, he weighed just 163 pounds at the NFL Combine and was thought to be too slight for the NFL by some. Instead, the Ravens picked him in round six and Wester will get a shot for one of the NFL's best teams.

Jimmy Horn Jr., WR (Panthers, Round 6, Pick 208)

A few picks later, Horn completed the Colorado draft experience. Many of the same issues for Western existed for Horn. He's just 5-foot-7, and while he was soild in two seasons at South Florida before two years at Colorado, it's questionable whether he has the physicality for the NFL.

Horn was expected to be a slightly better NFL prospect than Wester, but both heard their names called in round six and can start the process of trying to earn an NFL roster spot.

What did you think of Colorado's draft experience? Share your thoughts on Shedeur and the Buffs below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

