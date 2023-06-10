How many D1 College Football players are there in NCAA? The true size and magnitude explored

College football is widely popular in the United States. It is a sport that captivates millions of fans across the country. At the pinnacle of the college football hierarchy lies the NCAA Division I, which boasts a staggering number of players, showcasing the scale and popularity of the sport.

NCAA Division I is the highest level of competition in college football, featuring the most talented athletes across the country. The elite-level division is further divided into two subdivisions: the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

There could be approximately 19,369 scholarship players in NCAA Division I football. It should be noted that this figure does not include walk-on players who are not on scholarships but stand as a member of the team and contribute to its success.

Breakdown of the two subdivision squad

The FBS currently has 133 football programs competing in the subdivision. Teams in the FBS can offer up to 85 scholarships to play per year. Therefore, the subdivision could have 11,305 scholarship players within its program every year.

On the other hand, the FCS consists of 128 football programs. The teams in the subdivision are allowed to offer a maximum of 63 scholarship players per year. This equals a potential total of 8,064 scholarship players among its members.

However, it's important to note that not all programs utilize their maximum scholarship allotment in a given year. The number of scholarship players often varies from one program to the other based on individual budgets and scholarship availability.

Some players may also receive partial scholarships from the university, while others get walk-on opportunities without scholarships. These players are also part of the football team but aren’t included in the program’s scholarship allotment.

The popularity of college football players

The popularity of college football in the United States is evident in its massive fanbase. Millions of supporters attend games every week during the season, watch live broadcasts, and engage in spirited discussions about their favorite team.

This has given a broad level of exposure to athletes competing in the sports. Top college players are often regarded as superstars known across the country. And in the age of NIL in collegiate sports, these players have benefited financially from their own popularity.

The intense rivalries, storied traditions, and high-stakes matchups make college football a captivating spectacle that captures the attention of fans from all walks of life. This has thereby given the top players significant fans attention nationwide on their route to the NFL.

