The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the most storied programs in college football. Over the years, the Bulldogs have continued to develop outstanding talent and are now the beneficiaries of 21 football players named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Georgia has produced superstars throughout the years, on both sides of the ball and in the coaching ranks. Fran Tarketon is certainly one of the highlights from this list as the former Bulldog and Minnesota Viking broke the barriers for similar QBs who didn't play well from inside the pocket and would pursue to flee.

Georgia was 'RB University' for a period of time. Just take a look at how many former players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame played the HB/RB position.

One cannot forget the legendary Georgia Bulldog coaches either. Many of the coaches in the CFB HOF had unparalleled accomplishments. Pop Warner is now synonymous with youth football around the United States, called "Pop Warner" leagues.

Let's dive into some of the most notable players and coaches from Georgia who have made the College Football Hall of Fame:

Hershel Walker, RB

Hershel Walker epitomizes Georgia football. Many college football analysts consider Walker one of the best collegiate running backs ever. Hershel Walker's highlights hold up to this day.

Fran Tarkenton, QB

Fran Tarkenton changed the game at the QB position for good. Tarkenton is most known for his ability to adlib and make a play out of nothing. Tarkenton could have played in today's era.

Champ Bailey, CB

Champ Bailey dominated college football on both sides of the ball. The Georgia All-American defensive back shut down the opposition on defense and spent time at receiver on offense. Furthermore, Bailey will be one of the few inducted into the College Football and NFL Hall of Fame.

David Pollack, DE

David Pollack wreaked havoc off the edge. Pollack was a three-time 1st team All-American for three years in a row.

Frank Sinkwich, HB

Notably, Frank Sinkwich was the Bulldog's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner.

Bob McWhorter, HB

McWhorter was Georgia's first-ever All-American.

The best of the rest

Terry Rogue, DB

Charley Trippi, HB

Vernon "Catfish" Smith

Bill Harman, LB/HB

Bill Stanfill, DT

Kevin Butler, K

John Rauch, QB

Jake Scott, DB

Scott Woerner, DB

Matt Stinchcomb, OT

Stinchcomb was a fixture on the Georgia offensive line for four seasons. He was a Lombardi Award finalist and deserves his Hall of Fame induction.

Full list of Georgia coaches

Glenn "Pop" Warner

Youth football across the United States remains named after Pop Warner, who won a total of 319 NCAA games as head coach.

The best of the rest

Vince Dooley

Wally Butts

Jim Donnan

