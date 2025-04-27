How many Georgia players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Exploring Kirby Smart's Georgia performance 

Georgia football may have taken a mild slide in 2025, but the NFL draft wouldn't prove it. Only defending national champion Ohio State had more players selected than the Bulldogs. Georgia had three players pick on Thursday in the first round, three more on Friday for the second and third rounds and then seven more on Saturday. Here's the rundown.

How many Georgia players were picked in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Jalon Walker was another first-round pick for the Bulldogs. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Thirteen Georgia Bulldogs were taken in 2025 NFL Draft, trailing only Ohio State among all colleges. Here's the full list of Bulldogs picked by the teams of the NFL.

Mykel Williams, DE (49ers, Round 1, Pick 11)

Williams is a tenacious edge rusher. He picked up 14 sacks as a Bulldog, and was picked more or less exactly where forecast. The 49ers will hope he continues his pass-rush productivity at the next level.

Jalon Walker, LB (Falcons, Round 1, Pick 15)

Walker, on the other hand, took a bit of a slide. Another superb athlete would can get after QBs, Walker is perhaps a little more raw than Wililams at this point, although he did have 12.5 career sacks. He was forecast to potential go a few picks higher than Williams, but instead went a few picks lower to the Falcons, who recognize the value of a home-state prospect.

Malaki Starks, S (Ravens, Round 1, Pick 27)

Starks is as good of a safety as could be found in college football. He's a strong tackler who also has a nose for the ball, as 23 pass breaks ups would suggest. He figures to be busy in Baltimore, where teams will have to throw to keep up with the Raven offense.

Tate Ratledge, OG (Lions, Round 2, Pick 57)

Dan Campbell and the Lions front office pretty clearly like the Georgia Bulldogs, as Detroit picked three UGA players in this draft. Ratledge is the potential star, with a nasty streak and a penchant for physical play that Campbell will love. If not for injuries, he would have never been around at this spot to pick.

Dylan Fairchild, OG (Bengals, Round 3, Pick 81)

Another rare NFL pick who projects to play inside, Fairchild is cut from the same cloth as Ratledge. He's a little more raw and a little more stiff, but the Bengals obviously liked what they saw. This represents a jump of a round or two over most projections for Fairchild.

Jared Wilson, C (Patriots, Round 3, Pick 95)

Wilson only started for a single season, but his 4.84-second 40-yard dash shows this is one interior lineman with a burst. He might have gone a little lower than many expected in the draft.

Arian Smith, WR (Jets, Round 4, Pick 110)

Smith didn't see much playing time until his senior year. He's still very much a work in progress, but a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash convinced the Jets. Smith jumped a round or two over some pre-draft predictions.

Trevor Etienne, RB (Panthers, Round 4, Pick 114)

The speedy Florida transfer showed some legitimate college skills. Etienne topped 2,000 yards in his three college seasons and if his 5-foot-9 frame can stay healthy, he could be a big value here, although this was around his expected draft slot.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE (Vikings, Round 5, Pick 139)

It's a rare player who has just 37 career tackles and yet is picked in the fifth round. But Ingram-Dawkins is 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds and can lock up some linemen off the edge. His selection here is consistent with the projections before the draft.

Smael Mondon Jr., LB (Eagles, Round 5, Pick 161)

Mondon was productive at UGA, making 213 career tackles. He's fast enough, with a sub-4.6 40-yard dash and strong enough at 230 pounds to stop the run or cover the pass. Frankly, this spot felt like a drop of a round or two for Mondon, who could surprise with the stout (and Georgia-heavy) Eagle defense.

Warren Brinson, DT (Packers, Round 6, Pick 198)

He's a part-time player, starting just eight total college games and rendering 71 tackles. But Brinson's size and the Georgia culture made him a desirable project. Indeed, this was actually a bit lower than his projected draft value.

Dan Jackson, S (Lions, Round 7, Pick 230)

A starter for just one season, Jackson had 64 tackles and five passes broken up in 2024 for the Bulldogs. A 4.45-second 40-yard dash helped belie injury concerns and the approach of his 25th birthday during his rookie season. Some had Jackson going higher and some had him lower.

Dominic Lovett, WR (Lions, Round 7, Pick 244)

A transfer from Missouri, Lovett totaled 195 catches for 2,239 yards and 13 scores in college. He's barely 5-foot-10, but ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the combine. His speed probably helps him earn a special teams spot and Detroit, as noted above, clearly loves the Georgia Bulldogs.

Share your thoughts on UGA's draft crew below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

