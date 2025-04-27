How many Michigan players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Exploring Sherrone Moore's Wolverines performance

Michigan had a busy NFL Draft for 2025, particularly early. Three Wolverines players went in the top 13 picks of the draft. While Michigan added another pair of players in Friday's second and third round picks, just two UM players came off the board in Saturday's proceedings. Still, it was a solid class for now second-year coach Sherrone Moore. Here's the rundown on UM in the draft.

How many Michigan players were selected in the 2025 draft?

Tight end Colston Loveland saw a slight jump in his NFL Draft stock when he was tabbed with the 10th pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Seven UM players got the draft nod. Again, five of the seven case in the first three rounds, with three Michigan players going in the first 13 picks. If a bit top heavy, it was still a productive draft for the Wolverines.

Mason Graham, DT (Browns, Round 1, Pick 5)

Graham was an expected star, but the Browns clearly saw something special here. Graham was projected as the top defensive tackle on the board, with a draft spot as high as perhaps picks six through nine. But Cleveland traded down and grabbed him at pick five. The over 6-foot-3, 300 pound Graham has elite size, physicality and speed. Cleveland clearly was impressed.

Colston Loveland, TE (Bears, Round 1, Pick 10)

There was a mild surprise for Loveland, who was a top tight end prospect. Expectations were that Penn State's Tyler Warren, who had massive receiving stats, would go ahead of the 6-foot-5 Loveland, but it ended up being the other way around. The Bears took Loveland tenth and Warren slid to 14th, where Loveland was commonly forecast to go.

Kenneth Grant, DT (Dolphins, Round 1, Pick 13)

Grant made an even bigger jump that Loveland. A commanding prospect, the 330-pound Grant didn't have quite as impressive of numbers as Graham and obviously condition is a concern. Still, he was projected to go at the end of the first round or early in the second round. Instead, the Dolphins snagged him at pick 13 for a memorable draft day.

Will Johnson, CB (Cardinals, Round 2, Pick 47)

It wasn't all positive moves, though. Johnson, who attended the draft, took a fairly painful slide before the Cardinals nabbed him in the middle of the second round. The good news for the 6-foot-1 corner is that the slide was largely related to injury and not questions as to his skill set. Arizona probably got a lockdown starter in Johnson and if he's healthy, teams will regret passing on him.

Josaiah Stewart, DE (Rams, Round 3, Pick 90)

Stewart was a transfer from Coastal Carolina who came on with a big 2024 season with the Wolverines (8.5 sacks). Still, at just 6-foot-1, he wasn't the most imposing player and was generally expected to go about a round later than the high-third round finish that he found with the Rams. It was a happy Friday for Stewart.

Kalel Mullings, RB (Titans, Round 6, Pick 188)

A high-character depth guy, Mullings only saw five starts at Michigan. He had a solid senior season and should fit well with the Titans. He can see spot duty in the backfield and play special teams. His draft slot was at or perhaps slightly ahead of expectations.

Myles Hinton, OT (Eagles, Round 6, Pick 191)

Hinton was a transfer from Stanford who was solid at either tackle spot in college. That versatility probably was attractive to the Eagles. Much like Mullings, Hinton is a likely depth player, but could mature into an NFL contributor. Again, his pick was at or slightly above projections.

What did you think of Michigan's NFL Draft situations? Share your take on the Wolverines below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More