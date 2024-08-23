How many national championships does Lance Leipold have? Looking at Kansas coach's achievements

Lance Leipold is a six-time AFCA Division III Coach of the Year, four-time WIAC Coach of the Year, and two-time MAC Coach of the Year. He has won at every level he's coached and is regarded as one of the finest talent developers of his generation.

How many national championships does Lance Leipold have?

Lance Leipold has six national championships as a head coach. Leipold won six NCAA Division III Championships with the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, becoming the winningest D3 head coach in modern collegiate football history.

Aside from being a championship merchant, Leipold guided the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater to five unbeaten seasons. Hence, it's not a surprise that Leipold was inducted into the UWW Hall of Fame in 2019.

Leipold was honored for his feats in the third tier of college football, which included putting the school on the map. While being the head coach of Wisconsin–Whitewater, Leipold developed talented football players.

Brent Allen (winner of the Rimington Award as the top center), Cole Klotz (D3football.com Defensive Player of the Year), Jared Kiesow (NCAA Elite 88 Award winner), Levell Coppage (D3football.com Offensive Player of the Year nomination), and so many others.

Lance Leipold is the Nick Saban of NCAA Division III Football

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is a name that will forever be associated with success at the college football level. Saban guided the Crimson Tide to six national championships (and seven overall, with his first coming with the LSU Tigers) and was instrumental in numerous players' success in the NFL.

Lance Leipold is like the great coach Saban in that aspect. Leipold is a serial winner, an ardent hard worker, and a believer in getting the job done. These days, Leipold coaches the Kansas Jayhawks, a role he's occupied since April 30, 2021.

The Jayhawks enter the 2024 college football season to finish the year with a better record than last year's 9-4. Coach Leipold has yet to win a conference division title or secure a championship game berth since his days at Buffalo. So he'd love to reward the Kansas fanbase with a postseason run or perhaps some hardware in the upcoming season.

