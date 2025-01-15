How many national championships does Notre Dame have? A look at the Fighting Irish’s history

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have punched their ticket to this year's College Football national championship game, where they'll face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday in Atlanta. The game will feature some of the best college football players and two coaches searching for their first national title.

Ahead of the big game, it's only right to take a trip down memory lane. Let's examine how many times the Fighting Irish have been a college football's mountaintop.

What many national championships does Notre Dame have?

According to Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame has 11 national championships in the school's illustrious history. The Fighting Irish won the national title in 1924, 1929, 1930, 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949, 1966, 1973, 1977 and 1988.

However, it's important to note that none of the above championships were won in a playoff setting. Rather, they were won by the Fighting Irish coming first in polls conducted at the end of the season.

Notre Dame's eight most recent titles came via the AP Poll, while the first three were based on other methodologies. The current iteration of the Fighting Irish stars will have the chance to win their team's first national championship via the expanded College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame is underdog in 2025 national championship game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will need to shake off the underdog tag against the rolling Ohio State Buckeyes to achieve this feat. According to Sports Illustrated, the Buckeyes are 9.5-point favorites.

The Fighting Irish may need to play the perfect game to defeat Ryan Day's team on Monday. Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love will be closely watched due to their importance in Marcus Freeman's offense.

Here's what you need to know about the showdown:

Date: Monday, Jan. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

This game’s outcome can change the trajectory of coaches, players and programs. You can be sure both parties will leave it all out on the gridiron.

