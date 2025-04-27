How many Notre Dame players were picked in 2025 NFL draft? List of Fighting Irish who were selected

After making it to the College Football Playoff championship game last season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were well represented at the 2025 NFL draft, with six players selected.

Even though the Fighting Irish didn't have a first-round selection, they made up for it in the final two days of the event. With 538 all-time draft selections, Notre Dame has had the most picks in NFL draft history. Here are the six Fighting Irish players drafted in 2025.

Notre Dame players who were selected in the 2025 NFL draft

Jack Kiser had a solid Senior Bowl week. - Source: Imagn

Benjamin Morrison, cornerback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The first Golden Domer selected in the 2025 NFL draft coming off the board at 63, Benjamin Morrison should see some playing time in his rookie year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a strong group of CBs, but are near the top at developing young cornerbacks.

Morrison fell to the second round in large part because of a knee injury suffered last season. Once he is back to 100%, he should compete for a starting spot.

Xavier Watts, safety, Atlanta Falcons

After not recording a single interception in his first two college seasons, Xavier Watts totaled 13 in the last two years. He is expected to contribute right away to the Atlanta Falcons, next to Jessie Bates. Watts went in the third round but was considered one of the best safeties on the board.

Jack Kiser, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars

An experienced LB with the Fighting Irish, Jack Kiser will arrive to a Jaguars defense that ranked 31st in yards allowed last year. Kiser is coming off his most productive season with 90 tackles in 2024. The Notre Dame career leader in games played could start as a special teams player before earning more playing time on defense.

Rylie Mills, defensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks

Rylie Mills (99) suffered an injury against the Indiana Hoosiers. - Source: Imagn

Another Notre Dame player is coming off an injury. Riley Mills led the Fighting Irish in sacks and tackles for a loss, but suffered a torn ACL in the opening round of the CFP against Indiana. Mills, a fifth-round selection, is not expected to be available at the start of the season but could eventually join the rotation with the versatility to play tackle or end.

Mitchell Evans, tight end, Carolina Panthers

A quick tight end, Mitchell Evans was another fifth-round selection. Evans caught 43 passes for 421 yards in 2024. He can also maintain blocks at the line of scrimmage and could see action as the second TE in Carolina.

Riley Leonard, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

After leading Notre Dame to the national championship game, Riley Leonard fell to the sixth round of the NFL draft. The former Duke transfer will join a QB room that includes a battle for the starting position between incumbent Anthony Richardson and former New York Giant Daniel Jones. A physical signal-caller, Leonard is considered a project entering his rookie season.

