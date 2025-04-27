How many Ohio State players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Exploring Ryan Day's Buckeyes performance

After a national title season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are atop the college football world. If any proof was need, Ohio State won another prize of sorts by putting the most players into the 2025 NFL Draft. After four first-round picks on Thursday, Ohio State had three more players picked on Friday and then seven more on Saturday.

How many Ohio State players were picked in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka was another first-round pick for the Buckeyes. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Fourteen Buckeyes were selected in the draft, giving the Buckeyes the most players of any school. Here's the final list

Emeka Egbuka, WR (Buccaneers, Round 1, Pick 19)

A well-rounded receiver, Egbuka caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards in his Ohio State career. He's tall enough and strong enough to play anywhere on the field. Sub 4.5-second 40-yard dash times jumped him a few spots to this pick by the Bucs.

Donovan Jackson, OG (Vikings, Round 1, Pick 24)

A physical mauler at Ohio State, Jackson started for three seasons. In recent seasons, teams shied away from players projected at guard at the next level. Not so with Jackson, who jumped to this spot from a likely second-round expectation by most predictors.

Tyleik Williams, DT (Lions, Round 1, Pick 28)

A two-year OSU starter, Williams is both big (330 pounds) and surprisingly quick (27 career tackles for loss). His size and strength earned him projections right around the area where the Lions picked him.

Josh Simmons, OT (Chiefs, Round 1, Pick 32)

Simmons was a transfer from San Diego State whose senior season was derailed by injury. Projected as a possible late first round pick, Simmons went with the final choice of the round.

Quinshon Judkins, RB (Browns, Round 2, Pick 36)

The Ole Miss transfer battled for carries with TreVeyon Henderson and then for draft status. He's a bit more of an inside runner and maybe that caused the Browns to boost his stock a bit and grab him at the 36th pick.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB (Patriots, Round 2, Pick 38)

Henderson didn't wait long behind his old teammate. He's more of a pure speed back and could also be a star at the NFL level after being selected more or less where he was projected.

JT Tuimoloau, DE (Colts, Round 2, Pick 45)

Tuimoloau is a freakish athlete at 6-foot-4 and about 260 pounds. He had 23.5 tackles for loss at Ohio State and while not a finished product, his tools probably jumped his stock a round to arrive at this draft slot.

Cody Simon, LB (Cardinals, Round 4, Pick 115)

Simon had an effective career as a Buckeye. He finished with 259 tackles and 23.5 tackles for loss. After a great senior season, some thought Simon was too small at 6-foot-1, but this selection spot had to be vindicating. Simon stands to get a shot at a significant role in Arizona.

Lathan Ransom, S (Panthers, Round 4, Pick 122)

Ransom is another of the expensive OSU defender, with 227 career tackles. He had some injury issues and has been inconsistent at times, but was picked perhaps a bit above expectations in this spot.

Jack Sawyer, DE (Steelers, Round 4, Pick 123)

Sawyer's number were almost identical to fellow pick JT Tuimoloau, but Sawyer going about 80 picks lower suggests some concerns about his explosiveness at the next level. That said, he may have been a great value for the Steelers.

Ty Hamilton, DL (Rams, Round 5, Pick 148)

Hamilton spent time as a rotation player before starting toward the end of his OSU career. He had 116 career tackles and his relatively speedy (sub-5.0 second) 40-yard dash was impressive. Hamilton likely slid a round or two before his selection by the Rams.

Jordan Hancock, CB (Bills, Round 5, Pick 170)

Hancock could be a corner or a safety as he played both spots at OSU. He finished with 98 tackles and 16 pass break ups and parlayed his versatility into a jump of a round or so in this spot.

Denzel Burke, CB (Cardinals, Round 5, Pick 174)

Burke is a rare college player who might have been as good as a freshman as he was as a senior. He had 143 tackles and 31 pass break ups, but didn't show much upward mobility. He took a small slide to this draft spot.

Will Howard, QB (Steelers, Round 6, Pick 185)

Howard moved over from Kansas State and was something of a Rorschach test as a prospect. Some loved him, some weren't sold. That carried over to the draft, where Howard's selection seemed likely a bit low. He was a polarizing prospect and will now get his shot with the Steelers.

What do you think of this Ohio State draft class? Share your take below in our comments section!

