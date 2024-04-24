How many Ohio State players will get drafted in the 2024 NFL draft? 

Ohio State remains one of the top programs in college football. One of many times OSU's status is obvious is during the NFL draft. The Buckeyes have had at least one first-round pick every year since 2015. Their last year without a draft pick was 1998. It's safe to say, Ohio State's streaks are safe this year, as Marvin Harrison Jr. will be one of the top picks, and plenty of other Buckeyes may be picked too.

How many Ohio State players will get drafted?

Ohio State TE Cade Stover is a likely mid-round pick in the NFL Draft.

While there are always uncertainties, it seems likely that at least five Buckeyes will get drafted this year, with perhaps a couple more getting selected as well.

#1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR

Harrison Jr. will undoubtedly get selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The top receiver prospect in the nation, Harrison might be the most universally approved selection from draft prognosticators. Harrison measured 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. Over his two seasons as an OSU starter, he racked up 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Harrison is big and physical, but is also smooth. He's a day one star in the NFL and is unlikely to last beyond the top five picks of the draft.

#2. Mike Hall Jr., DT

Hall upped his NFL stock massively when he ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash at the Ohio State pro day. The 6-foot-2 interior lineman weighs around 300 pounds, which is an incredible size for such a speedy player. If there's a knock on Hall, it's that his on-field production hasn't always mirrored his skills. He had just 45 tackles in his OSU career.

But Hall's size and speed make him a unique prospect. He's a likely second-round pick, although he could slide into the third round. He's certainly an intriguing NFL pick and will be too valuable to slide too deeply into the draft.

#3. Cade Stover, TE

Stover was never flashy, but he's a dependable work-the-middle pass catcher for the right NFL team. Over the past two years in Columbus, Stover snagged 77 passes, which included ten touchdowns and 982 yards. He's speedier than he seems, with a 40-yard dash time in the high 4.5-second realm.

Stover is much more of a pass catcher than a run blocker. He may be more of a situational player than a star at the NFL level. Still, considering the significance of the passing game in many offenses, Stover will find an NFL role. He's probably a mid-round pick, perhaps third or fourth round.

#4. Tommy Eichenberg, LB

At 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, Eichenberg is a bit undersized, but he was a great college linebacker at Ohio State. In two years as a starter, Eichenberg posted 202 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss. He was considered the quarterback of the defense at OSU, and he'll bring an impressive knowledge of football and work ethic into the NFL.

Eichenberg is the kind of player who will get into the league with a supporting role, but might stick around and earn a bigger opportunity. He'd be a natural on special teams from day one. He's a high-energy hitter and could surprise at the next level. He seems like a mid-round pick, perhaps fourth or fifth round.

#5. Josh Proctor, S

Proctor battled injuries in his career and only had a single season as a full-time starter. It was a solid season, with Proctor managing 47 tackles and nine pass breaks ups. Proctor has decent size, at 6-foot-1 and slightly over 200 pounds. His speed is solidly 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Proctor doesn't have a wealth of experience and has significant injury concerns. He projects as a role player in the NFL and likely will be drafted in the sixth or seventh round.

#6. Steele Chambers, LB

Chambers started for two seasons as an Ohio State linebacker. He posted 77 and 83 tackles in 2022 and 2023, respectively. He's barely 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Chambers had a solid college career, but between being slightly undersized and running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash, he's not a particularly strong NFL prospect. He could be a late-round draftee or a free agent.

Other possibilities

Several other OSU players are possible but unlikely picks: with the likes of OG Matt Jones, WR Xavier Johnson and RB Miyan Williams as the most notable. Any picks beyond the six noted above will likely be a surprise.

Which Ohio State Buckeyes do you think will be selected in the 2024 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.