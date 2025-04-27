How many Oregon players were drafted in 2025 NFL draft? List of Ducks who were selected

The Oregon Ducks have become one of the best programs at producing NFL talent. Per the NCAA's website, they were the team with the fourth-most players selected in the 2025 NFL draft, with 10.
Here is a look at the Ducks players who will look to make their mark in pro football in the upcoming season.
List of Oregon Ducks players who were drafted in 2025 NFL draft
Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers
A 6-5, 315-pound, strong defensive tackle, Derrick Harmon was taken with the 21st overall selection. Harmon will get to play beside veteran Cam Hayward before taking his spot as the anchor of the defensive line. The Pittsburgh Steelers like to draft players on the trenches early, and the Oregon product fits their style.
Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle, Washington Commanders
Conerly is another strong lineman, but on the other side of the ball. He was a tackle throughout his college career, but could play at either tackle or guard for the Washington Commanders, who selected him in the first round. The Commanders got Laremy Tunsil in an offseason trade, opening the door for Conerly to change positions.
Terrance Ferguson, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams
After being the fastest tight end in the NFL Scouting Combine, Terrance Ferguson was the fourth player at his position taken in the draft, going No. 46 to the Los Angeles Rams. With Tyler Higbee (32) injured for most of 2024, the Rams needed to get younger at the position. Ferguson could thrive in Sean McVay's offense.
Jordan Burch, Edge, Arizona Cardinals
After getting 8.5 sacks last season for the Oregon Ducks, Jordan Burch will now be expected to rush the quarterback in Arizona. The Cardinals were all in on improving their defensive line. Burch will be expected to enter the defensive line rotation right away.
Jamaree Caldwell, Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
Another big defensive tackle from Oregon, Jamaree Caldwell can clog the middle for Jim Harbaugh's defense, which struggled to stop the run last season. Caldwell's pass-rushing impact is limited, but he should see action on early downs and short-yardage situations.
Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns
Undersized for NFL QB standards at 5-11, Dillon Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round. After Cleveland got Shedeur Sanders with their next pick, the outlook is less certain for the FBS career passing touchdowns leader. He is still expected to compete for the starting job with Sanders and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Jordan James, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers
Another running back for the San Francisco 49ers' rushing machine. With Christian McCaffrey coming off an injury-riddled season and Isaac Guerendo as the first backup, Jordan James could get some playing time in his rookie season.
Jeffrey Bassa, Linebacker, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are masterful at getting second and third-day selections to contribute on defense. Jeffrey Bassa could be productive early in his career. He was adept at stopping the run and in coverage at Oregon, and should develop in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
Ajani Cornelius, Offensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys
A former Rose Island transfer, Ajani Cornelius started 28 games for the Ducks. He could be moved to guard, but is likely a depth player and a project. The Dallas Cowboys need to improve their offensive line play, so he could get a shot down the road.
Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A productive receiver for Oregon, Tez Johnson fell to the bottom of the NFL draft because of his size. At 5-10, 154 pounds, Johnson is the smallest position player in the draft. He was quick enough to get open consistently at Eugene, where he caught 169 passes for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Ducks.
