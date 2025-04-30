How many Penn State players were drafted in the 2025 NFL draft? Exploring the Lions’ performance

The Penn State Nittany Lions had a strong season, reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. It was the most successful season for the Nittany Lions since coach James Franklin began his tenure as head coach in 2014. Overall, Franklin has done a good job of helping Penn State players get drafted.
In the past eight drafts, the Nittany Lions have had 50 players selected, the most in eight years for the team since 1987 to 1994 (54 selections). However, the 2025 draft had slightly fewer draftees. Five players were selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
List of Penn State players who were drafted in the 2025 NFL draft
#1 Abdul Carter, New York Giants
The first player selected from Penn State in the 2025 NFL draft was Edge Abdul Carter.
Carter was in contention to be the first pick in the months approaching the draft, but he ended up being selected third by the New York Giants. He is viewed by most scouts as one of the most talented players in the draft.
Carter is a disruptive run defender who led the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss this past season. He fills an important need for the Giants and should have an immediate impact next season.
#2 Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
The Nittany Lions had one more player selected in the first round, tight end Tyler Warren by the Indianapolis Colts with the 14th pick. He was the second tight end taken after Michigan's Colston Loveland was selected by the Bears with the 10th pick.
The Colts were rumored to be interested in Warren throughout the draft process, and for good reason. The Colts had the fewest receptions by tight ends in 2024.
#3 Kevin Winston Jr., Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans selected safety Kevin Winston Jr. with the 82nd pick. He is an aggressive defender who can run downhill quickly and make big hits. He is great at reading the QB and getting to where he needs to be. He fell further in the draft than expected because of a knee injury that kept him out for most of the season.
#4 Jaylen Reed, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans selected safety Jalen Reed from Penn State with the 187th pick in the sixth round. He is a four-year veteran from the Lions who started the past two seasons. He has strong speed and solid hands, making five interceptions over the past two seasons.
#5 Kobe King, Minnesota Vikings
The last Nittany Lions player selected in the draft was linebacker Kobe King. He was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round with the 201st pick. He had a breakout season in 2024 with 97 tackles and three sacks, earning him NFL draft attention.
