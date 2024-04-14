Alabama football's spring game, led by new coach Kalen DeBoer, marked a significant transition from Nick Saban's era. It was eagerly anticipated, marking a new era for the Crimson Tide. How did Tuscaloosa respond to the event?

A total of 72,358 fans were reported to have appeared at the Bryant-Denny stadium on Saturday for the 2024 Alabama spring game. The attendance figure pretty much showcases the interest of fans as to what becomes of the player under the leadership of Kalen DeBoer.

Prior to Saturday's game, DeBoer expressed his excitement about witnessing the Tide's fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time. He noted that the fans’ presence at the stadium offers the team a chance to celebrate what they've done so far in the spring practice.

“It gives us a chance to really also celebrate what we’re doing and where we’re at and enjoy the moment with the fans,” DeBoer said Thursday. “So excited to see a packed stadium there and looking forward to seeing everyone come and support our program.

The spring game adopted a new format, pitting the offense and defense against each other, with both sides having the opportunity to score points. This gave a glimpse of the many changes that Klaen DeBoer will implement in Alabama.

Still below Nick Saban’s first spring game attendance

Despite this, the attendance at DeBoer's inaugural spring game falls short of Nick Saban's first spring game as head coach in 2007, which drew over 95,000 fans to Bryant-Denny Stadium. At the Crimson Tide's Walk of Fame ceremony on Saturday, Saban reflected on the significance of that memorable occasion.

“For 17 years of your support, which made the program what it is,” Saban said. “When we stepped on this campus 17 years ago and there were 95,000 people for the A-Day game, that set the tone for what Alabama was gonna become, what this program was gonna become.”

Saban was already a highly regarded show in college football before he took over in Tuscaloosa. Hence, the large spring game turnout. He had won the national championship with LSU before transitioning to the professional stage with the Dolphins.