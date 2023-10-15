How many pushups does The Oregon Duck do? Exploring CFB mascot's unique way of cheering its team

The Oregon Ducks are undoubtedly one of the top teams in the world of college football. They are widely known for their vibrant green and yellow uniforms and their beloved mascot, a spirited, comical anthropomorphic duck known as "Puddles" or "The Oregon Duck."

The mascot has been a regular presence for the program over a long period of time. While Puddles' antics often steal the show during matchups at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, it's the pushup tradition that perfectly encapsulates the passion and energy of Oregon football.

How many pushups does The Oregon Duck do?

There is no limit to the number of pushups the Oregon Duck gets to do during the team’s home games in Eugene. Whenever the Oregon Ducks score in a game, the Duck mascot engages in a series of pushups, with the number of pushups often matching the team's point total. Notably, the pushups are done multiple times during the game to correspond to the Ducks' point total at a given time.

The mascot pushups have become part of Oregon's gameday tradition over the years and serve as one of the most engaging parts of the team’s matchday routines. The long-standing tradition showcases the creativity that college sports can evoke.

Record pushups for the Oregon Duck

The Duck had to do a record number of pushups during the 2023 college football season opener against Portland State. Oregon recorded an 81-7 blowout victory against the Vikings, which resulted in a record total of 546 pushups for the mascot during the game.

The team's 81 points in the game set a new record for the program, surpassing their previous high of 77 points scored against Southern Utah in the opening game of the 2017 season. While the game set the stage for the Ducks’ season, it was a busy afternoon for the beloved mascot.

The Ducks have achieved a notable distinction as the first Football Bowl Subdivision team to score a minimum of 80 points in a game since UNLV's victory over Idaho State with a score of 80-8 on September 26, 2015. It is to be seen how long these points and pushups record stand.