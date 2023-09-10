How many sons does Deion Sanders have at Colorado?

Coach Deion Sanders has made the Colorado Buffaloes a family business as multiple children are with the program. Most people are aware of quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he has been one of the focal points of the offense and could become one of the top players in Pac-12. However, he is not the only son who is with the Buffaloes this season.

Shilo Sanders is a safety for the program and has been solid for the secondary of the program. In the opening game of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs, Shilo Sanders finished with 10 tackles (nine solo, one assisted).

A third son, Deion Sanders Jr., is part of the team as well, but works on the social media side of things as the eldest son has already graduated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Having a son on each side of the football is definitely something that is awesome for Coach Prime. The University of Colorado is more than just a job for Deion Sanders, it is a way for his family to be together once again.

Do any of Deion Sanders' sons have a chance to make the NFL?

Deion Sanders had a legendary football career that ended with him being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While that could be a little challenging for his children to live up to, there is a chance that at least one of the players makes the professional league.

Shedeur Sanders has shown enough to be an NFL quarterback with an outstanding arm and a very good pocket presence. He is draft-eligible for the 2024 NFL draft and that means this could be his only season in Colorado.

It would not be too shocking to see Sanders return for next season as this upcoming draft is full of quarterbacks such as Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, and Drake Maye.

When diving into Shilo Sanders, he has the ability to be a rotational player in the secondary but has not shown the ability to be an NFL starter. He is standing at six-foot, 195 pounds and that is a little undersized for an NFL prototypical safety. Sanders could make it as a bench player or a practice squad guy, but NFL star might not be the most likely situation.

It is hard to live up to your father's abilities on the field and in the Sanders family, it is one of the toughest to do.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel