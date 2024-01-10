How many teams have gone 15-0? Diving deeper into NCAA football record books after Michigan's natty win

Michigan just capped an undefeated national title. Undefeated national champions are not a rarity in college football. The short nature of the season and the disparity of talent between the best and worst teams make them all the more common. Usually, a team can only lose one or a maximum of two games to be considered for the national title.

What's far more uncommon is for a team to have a record of 15-0. That's because schools didn't play nearly enough games in the past to get to that mark. It wasn't until the advent of the CFP era that a team could play 15 games. While more than 50 schools have gone undefeated as national champions, only four have achieved a mark of 15-0. Here's a closer look to see who shares the honor with Michigan:

Which teams have gone 15-0? Michigan, Clemson and more

#1. Clemson - 2018

This was Dabo Swinney's second national title for the Tigers. This team was headlined by freshman Trevor Lawrence, who led Clemson to an ACC championship victory over Pitt. They went on to beat Notre Dame in the CFP semifinal and Alabama in the national championship game.

#2. LSU - 2019

This was Joe Burrow's year. In his Heisman year, Burrow led his school to an SEC championship win over the Georgia Bulldogs of Kirby Smart. In the semi-final, they defeated Jalen Hurts' Oklahoma and in the national championship game, they handed Clemson's Trevor Lawrence his first career defeat.

#3. Georgia - 2022

Kirby Smart brought a second straight national title to Georgia in 2022. The back-to-back manner of his wins cemented Georgia as the team to beat in college football. To get to the CFP, Georgia defeated LSU in the championship game. In the semifinal, they defeated Ohio State in a close encounter, 42-41. This will be best remembered by their obliteration of TCU, 65-7 in the final.

#4. Michigan - 2023

Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor in 2015 with a simple mission: Reinstate Michigan into college football's elite. It took him almost eight years, but he did so. The Wolverines won the Big Ten without breaking a sweat, despite being rocked by scandals and Harbaugh missing half the regular season due to suspensions. In the Rose Bowl semifinal, they made quick work of Alabama and in the championship game, their physical running game ate the Washington Huskies.