How many Texas players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft? Exploring Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns performance

Texas's rise among the powers of college football was certainly reflected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Longhorns actually had the third most players picked of any school. Texas saw three players go off the board on Thursday for the first round, three more in the second and third rounds on Friday, and then another half dozen in Saturday's picks. Here's the rundown on the NFL-bound Longhorns.

Ad

How many Texas players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Texas lineman Kelvin Banks made a jump to be picked ninth in the draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Longhorns sent a dozen picks into the NFL Draft, a close third behind Ohio State and Georgia. Here's the full list.

Ad

Trending

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT (Saints, Round 1, Pick 9)

Banks was a surprise here. He's a massive man, at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, but his short arms had scared some teams into projecting him at guard. The Saints took him ninth, suggesting that they have big plans for him, however long his arms are or aren't.

Jahdae Barron, CB (Broncos, Round 1, Pick 20)

A blazer at Texas, Barron had 227 tackles and 32 pass break-ups in his UT career. A 4.39 second time in the 40-yard dash inspired confidence that he'd be picked right about where he was. Denver got a potential lockdown corner here.

Ad

Matthew Golden, WR (Packers, Round 1, Pick 23)

Nobody is faster than Golden, who ran a 4.29 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He was a transfer from Houston and played well in his season with the Horns, making 58 catches. He may have slipped a few picks, as he's just 5-foot-11, but speed kills, and the Packers grabbed a football assassain here.

Alfred Collins, DT (49ers, Round 2, Pick 43)

Collins fits the mode of whopping defensive tackles, at 6-foot-5 and over 330 pounds. He had 142 tackles in his Texas career, and might have jumped a bit from the final analysis on draft day with the 49ers.

Ad

Andrew Mubuka, S (Eagles, Round 2, Pick 64)

This felt like a big jump, but the Eagles are awfully smart about defense. Mubuka is a little on the small size for an NFL safety, at 5-foot-11 and under 200 pounds. He had 212 tackles and 28 pass break ups in college, and it'll be interesting to see if the Eagles use him as a nickel or a true safety. Either way, he shot up a bit above expectations.

Ad

Vernon Broughton, DT (Saints, Round 3, Pick 71)

A hulking 6-foot-5 player, Broughton had grown into a role, making a total of 69 tackles in college. He's a bit of a project and may have gone a round of so higher than pre-draft projections had him slotted.

Gunnar Helm, TE (Titans, Round 4, Pick 120)

Helm had a quiet career until 2024, when he emerged to become Texas's top pass catcher, with 60 grabs. He's a solid 6-foot-5 tight end, who the Titans will use as a target for Cam Ward. His selection is pretty consistent with pre-draft projections.

Ad

Barryn Sorrell, DE (Packers, Round 4, Pick 124)

Sorrell had a solid career at Texas as a three-year starter. He ran a sub-4.7 second 40-yard dash and managed 11 tackles for loss in his senior season. His selection might be a bit higher than expected, but is fairly consistent with expectations.

Jaydon Blue, RB (Cowboys, Round 5, Pick 149)

Blue kind of stumbled into the starting running back job after injuries ahead of him, but played well for the Horns. The sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash didn't hurt either. This might have been a bit higher than expected for his draft spot.

Ad

Cameron Williams, OT (Eagles, Round 6, Pick 207)

Williams didn't start consistently until his senior season. He's a massive lineman who does have some weight concerns, but who has a nice frame and tons of potential. The Eagles got him a bit later than expected, but he could mature into a nice role there.

Hayden Connor, OG (Cardinals, Round 6, Pick 211)

One of those rare specimens who is understood to be a guard at the next level, Connor will keep a clean nose, work hard, and contribute on special teams. This is around his expected slot, and he can be a contributor with Arizona.

Ad

Quinn Ewers, QB (Dolphins, Round 7, Pick 231)

The highly-regarded Longhorn passer took a dive in the draft. Given his production (9,128 yards and 68 passing TDs), had Ewers realized his draft stock would fall this far, he might have opted for the transfer portal instead of the draft. He was expected to be a late day two pick or maybe a fourth round guy. Tough slide for a quality player who could still surprise.

What do you think of Texas's draft situation? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.