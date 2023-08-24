How many times has Michigan beat Ohio State in the last 20 years? Taking a closer look at the NCAA record books

Michigan vs. Ohio State is arguably one of (if not the) greatest rivalries in college football history, and perhaps even in the world. The rivalry is so iconic that it is referred to as "The Game" by fans. This season is going to pit these two schools head-to-head even more, given that both have great chances to potentially hoist the national championship when the season ends.

Having said that, one would wonder exactly how many times has Michigan beaten Ohio State in the last 20 years. So without further ado, let's deep dive into the history of this heated college football rivalry and see how the Buckeyes and Wolverines have fared against one another.

How many times has Michigan beat Ohio State in the last 20 years?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Michigan vs. Ohio State head-to-head record is in favor of the Wolverines overall. But since we're only looking at the last 20 years, the Buckeyes get this with a current score of 15-4 vs. the Wolverines since 2003.

The 2000s specifically was insanely successful for Ohio State. They had barely lost to Michigan in the last two decades, even most of these wins were still highly competitive (via Cleveland.com). Still, the 2000s and 2010s editions of "The Game" are more or less one-sided, and that's something even the Wolverines fans would agree on.

Is Michigan vs. Ohio State football still competitive enough?

It's safe to say that since 2003, all "The Game" victories for the Buckeyes have been relatively convincing. Whether it's competitive or not depends on what fans think of the games themselves.

However, if we go by the numbers, it is clear that Michigan has struggled a lot to beat Ohio State, especially on the road. During those 20 years, the Buckeyes were undefeated at the famed Ohio Stadium. And every time they played at home, they won big.

Is the rivalry going to take a different route in 2023?

Last season, the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 45-23 with relative ease (via ESPN). This is the second straight year that Michigan beat Ohio State, which indicates that the rivalry is taking a different direction.

For now, it remains to be seen whether that game scheduled for Nov. 25th will favor Michigan or Ohio State. Either way, this year's edition of "The Game" will be one hell of a matchup, just like always.