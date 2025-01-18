How many times has Notre Dame defeated Ohio State? Looking at Buckeyes vs Fighting Irish rivalry 

Notre Dame and Ohio State clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Each team carries three playoff victories, with the winner claiming the first title of the 12-team CFP era.

The No. 7 Fighting Irish (14-1) enters the matchup seeking to end their program's championship drought and reverse a long-running narrative. After falling short in two previous CFP appearances, Marcus Freeman's squad now stands one win away from glory.

How many times has Notre Dame defeated Ohio State?

The historical rivalry between these powerhouses tells a compelling story. Notre Dame's only victories over Ohio State came in back-to-back games during the 1930s.

Notre Dame stunned Ohio State 18-13 on Nov. 2, 1935, in what the media dubbed the "Game of the Century." Notre Dame, entering as heavy underdogs, scored three times in the fourth quarter to secure the upset.

A year later, on Oct. 31, 1936, Notre Dame ground out a 7-2 victory in challenging weather conditions.

Since then, the No. 8 Buckeyes (13-2) have controlled the series. Ohio State leads the all-time matchup 6-2, winning six straight games across 90 years. Their dominance includes recent victories in 2022 and 2023.

Monday's championship game offers Notre Dame a chance to both capture the national title and snap their nine-decade drought against Ohio State.

Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish rivalry

The historic rivalry between Ohio State and Notre Dame tilts heavily in the Buckeyes' favor, with Ohio State winning seven of their nine meetings.

The rivalry breaks down into three distinct eras:

1930s: Notre Dame Dominance

1935: Notre Dame emerged victorious 18-13

1936: Notre Dame won a defensive battle 7-2

1990s: Ohio State Control

1995: Eddie George and Terry Glenn powered Ohio State to a 45-26 comeback win, overcoming Randy Kinder's three touchdowns for Notre Dame

1996: Pepe Pearson dominated with 215 total yards in Ohio State's 29-16 victory during Lou Holtz's farewell season

Modern Era (2006-2023): Buckeye Supremacy

2006 Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State pulled away for a 34-20 win despite Darius Walker's three touchdowns

2016 Fiesta Bowl: Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio State's 44-28 victory

2022: Ohio State overcame a halftime deficit to win 21-10 in Marcus Freeman's debut

2023: The Buckeyes stunned Notre Dame 17-14 with a touchdown in the final second, taking advantage of Notre Dame's defensive mishap with only 10 players on the field

Notre Dame reached its first title game in the CFP era after semifinal losses in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Ohio State, meanwhile, seeks its second CFP championship, following its inaugural 2014 title.

Who do you think will win when Notre Dame takes on Ohio State in Atlanta on Monday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

