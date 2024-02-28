How many Washington players are in the 2024 NFL Combine? List of top Huskies' to attend pre-draft event

Washington Huskies fans are well aware that the 2023 football season was special. It became even more apparent when the 2024 NFL Combine sent its invitations.

An exclusive, weeklong event, the Combine is generally open only to the top NFL prospects. Washington's previous record for most players sent to any edition of the Combine was nine in 2019.

How many Washington players are in the 2024 NFL Combine?

Washington running back Dillon Johnson is heading to the NFL Combine.

The Huskies will send 13 players to Indianapolis for the Combine this year. For that matter, the nine Huskies who play on offense would have tied the modern Pac-12 record for most invitations for a team. Washington then added four defenders to the list.

The list of Huskies attending the 2024 NFL Combine

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan

Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk

Tight end Devin Culp

Tight end Jack Westover

Running back Dillon Johnson

Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu

Offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten

Edge rusher Bralen Trice

Edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio

Safety Dominique Hampton

More about the Washington invitees

Michael Penix Jr. was a Heisman Trophy finalist with 4,903 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. The Indiana transfer is expected to make a splash at the NFL level with his massive throwing arm.

Rome Odunze was a consensus All-American after a season in which he caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan played in only 11 games but still caught 45 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk snagged 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns.

Devin Culp caught 16 passes for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Fellow tight end Jack Westover managed 46 catches for 433 yards and four touchdowns.

Dillon Johnson was Washington's top ground threat, with 1,195 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for another 190 yards.

Tackle Troy Fautanu was a third-team AP All-American pick and earned a couple of second-team All-American nods.

Roger Rosengarten started at right tackle and earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a sophomore.

Bralen Trice had 49 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and a team-high seven sacks. He was a third-team AP All-American pick.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui had 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last year.

Edefuan Ulofoshio had 94 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had a pick-six touchdown and was chosen third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Dominique Hampton led the team with 109 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

