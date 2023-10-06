How many years did Deion Sanders play in the NFL? Coach Prime's pro football career explored

Deion Sanders is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever play in the NFL. He is widely considered the best cornerback in the league, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. His ability to shut down wide receivers during his playing days was unrivaled.

Sanders played a total of 14 seasons in the NFL. He was primarily a cornerback. However, his impact on the gridiron extended beyond defensive duties. He was also famed for his dynamic return on the special team and his periodic stint at the wide receiver position.

Deion Sanders’ NFL career

Following his astonishing college career with Florida State, Deion Sanders was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. However, after five seasons of little achievement with the Falcons, Sanders left the team for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Prime Time” saw success during his tenure with the 49ers as he won his first Super Bowl. However, his time at the franchise lasted just one year, spending only the 1994 season with them. He subsequently moved to join the 49ers’ NFC arch-rival, Dallas Cowboys, in 1995.

Sanders repeated the 49ers’ Super Bowl success in his first season with the Cowboys, making his decision to leave the Falcon a brilliant one. He played in Dallas for five seasons until 1999, spending a large part of his successful years in the NFL with the franchise.

He moved on to join the Washington Redskins in 2000, spending only one season with the team before retiring. However, Sanders came out of retirement in 2004 to play two seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. He announced his final retirement in January 2006.

Deion Sanders’ NFL stats and accolades

Sanders at Cowboys

Deion Sanders concluded his illustrious NFL career with an impressive 53 interceptions, which he returned for 1,331 yards and nine touchdowns. He also recorded 60 receptions for 384 yards and three touchdowns on the offense.

He ranks among NFL all-time leaders in interceptions, highlighting his exceptional playmaking skills, which he often transforms into offensive opportunities. Sanders also significantly impacted as a return specialist, accumulating 2,199 and 3,523 yards on punt and kickoff returns, respectively.

Notably, “Prime Time” found the end zone 22 times in his overall plays throughout his career. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler during his NFL players days and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. He was also a six-time First-team All-Pros (1992-1994, 1996-1998).