How much does Brent Brennan make in Arizona? Closer look at Wildcats HC's salary breakdown

Brent Brennan will earn $17.5 million over five years at the University of Arizona, according to a detailed breakdown of Brennan's contract by Arizona Desert Swarm. The deal will see the new Wildcats head coach earn a base salary of $2.2 million in his first season and will provide a raise of $200,000 per season until topping at $3 million in 2028.

On top of that base salary, he also earns an additional half million dollars for what the school has named "additional duties” like fundraising, and another $200,000 for deals with Learfield (the UA’s radio partner) and Nike.

Brennan's base salary is below former coach Jedd Fisch's starting salary at Arizona in 2021, but Fisch was set to make $3.5 million in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brent Brennan actually took a bit of a pay cut to get into Arizona, having earned $2.3 million in his seventh and final season at San Jose State.

Trending

Brent Brennan shares message for Arizona ahead of 2024 season

There's much excitement regarding the Arizona Wildcats in 2024 after they won six straight games in the second half of the 2023 season with redshirt quarterback Noah Fifita being one of the year's revelations.

While they lost head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington in the offseason, there are also high hopes for new head coach Brent Brennan, who comes into the program after back-to-back winning seasons at San Jose State.

This was the atmosphere surrounding the program when Brennan initiated his first press conference of the 2024 season on Monday. Brent Brennan opened his presser with the following comments, per Arizona Desert Swarm:

“I had that thought walking out here just now, how much has changed in seven months, it’s surreal but also really, really special, but I’m excited. Just like our players are.”

He also had a simple message for what Arizona's objective should be in 2024:

“My message to the team is, it’s all about us. It’s about our process and how we prepare. It’s very, very simple, it’s boring and it’s not sexy. I think that sometimes get lost … but it’s always about us and this football team."

The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 21 in the nation, and they open their season on August 31 against the New Mexico Lobos at 10:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!