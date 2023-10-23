How much does Chip Kelly make at UCLA? UCLA HC's career earnings explored 

Chip Kelly has been serving as the head coach of the UCLA Bruins since 2018. He began his head coaching career with the Oregon Ducks back in 2009. He also had tenures in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, after which he joined the Bruins.

Given his popularity, CFB fans would also be interested in knowing how much is UCLA paying Chip Kelly as their head coach.

How much does Chip Kelly make at UCLA?

Earlier this year in March, the UCLA Bruins signed a new contract extension that runs through 2027. Under this new contract, Kelly is making $6.1 million for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. After that, his annual salary will increase to $6.2 million for the next two years while his retention bonus declines.

In 2021, Kelly led the Bruins to an 8-4 winning season, and his contract was reworked. The new four-year contract was worth $22 million, with Kelly set to earn $5.8 million each in 2023 and 2024. The extension guaranteed that he would remain with the program until the end of the 2025 season. However, his new contract ensures a higher salary.

Kelly had a successful stint as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks. His debut campaign in 2009 saw the Ducks go on to win the Pac-10 championship (currently known as the Pac-12), earning him the Pac-10 Coach of the Year award.

Chip Kelly continued this dominant performance and led them to another Pac-10 championship in 2010 and a Pac-12 championship in 2011. The Oregon Ducks lost in both of their BCS National Championship appearances. After a 12-1 season in 2012, Kelly left to coach in the NFL.

Chip Kelly's stint with the UCLA Bruins

Following his NFL stint, Kelly returned to the world of college football as the head coach of the UCLA Bruins in 2018. However, he initially did not enjoy the same success he did with the Oregon Ducks. The first three seasons of Kelly's era saw the Bruins finishing with a losing campaign (3-9, 4-8, 3-4).

However, the team has improved in the last two years and has finally gone on to have better campaigns under their 59-year-old head coach. So far this season, the Bruins have won five of the seven games they've played. Can Kelly end the campaign on a high note?