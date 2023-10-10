How much do College Football Mascots get paid?

College football mascots are synonymous with American sports and teams come up with the most creative and fun mascots to represent their institutions. But are these individuals paid for the entertainment value that they provide?

Yes, the college football mascots are paid. According to Zip Recruiter, Division I programs usually have a squad of mascots with up to five individuals. Most of the lucrative programs give their mascots full-ride scholarships as well.

According to a report from The Sun, College football mascots earn an average of $29,140 a year. According to career experts, Zippia, the average yearly salary for mascots across all sports in the country is $51,600.

In 2012, an anonymous mascot spoke to 'The Spun' about the inner workings of the industry.

"Tryouts start in the spring for the upcoming semester. Mascots go to every sporting event throughout the entire year while working on their skit for Nationals, which is in the spring."

Is Uga the most iconic college football mascot?

One of college football's most iconic mascots is the Georgia Bulldogs, Uga. The institution has used live English bulldogs for over 60 years.

Frank W. "Sonny" Seiler was the man behind the famous Uga Bulldogs mascots, the live ones at least.

Sonny Seiler and his wife, Cecelia started to attend Georgia college football games in 1956 and they brought their English bulldog with them. The then Georgia coach, Wally Butts then requested for them to continue doing so.

The name Uga was given to the line of mascots by William Young who was Sonny Seiler's law classmate.

There have been 10 Uga bulldogs in the history of the tradition. Each is given its own unique name, a varsity letter, and a custom-made jersey. It might not be human but it has its perks.

The mascot lives in an on-field doghouse that has proper air conditioning. When it dies, there's a marble vault waiting for it outside the football stadium where the others of its line are buried.

The mascot's graves have Bronze epitaphs on them and before the home games, flowers are placed on all the graves which have a steady stream of fans visiting throughout the year.

In 2019, the Georgia mascot was named the greatest mascot in college football history by Sports Illustrated.

At the beginning of this season, just like a coronation, Uga XI was introduced as the new mascot with Uga X retiring after overseeing the most successful period in Georgia's football history.

Sonny Seiler passed on in August of this year but his contribution to Georgia sports will continue to live on through the Uga mascots, the most respected mascot in college football.