How much is Dino Babers' contract buyout? Former Syracuse HC's salary structure and contract details explored 

The Syracuse Orange football team has reportedly parted ways with head coach Dino Babers. The news was reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday, just a day after the program's 31-22 loss at Georgia Tech in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season.

Expand Tweet

Babers' Orange football team has struggled in 2023. The team is 13th in the Atlantic Coast with a 5-6 overall record (1-6 in the conference) and has lost six of its last seven games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How much is Dino Babers' contract buyout?

As per various sources, the figures are reportedly between $8 million - $9 million as part of Dino Babers' contract buyout.

Reports claim that he signed a contract extension with the Orange football team in 2018 that ran through the 2024 season. Prior to the 2023 CFB season, Syracuse's athletic director, John Wildhack, said that the coach had “multiple” years remaining on his contract.

After signing his extension in 2018, Babers' salary reportedly increased to $3.5 million from $2.1 million.

The Orange football team will need to win against Wake Forest next weekend in their final regular season game of 2023 to become bowl-eligible. However, it remains to be seen who will lead them into that clash following Babers' firing.

A look at Dino Babers' head coaching record with the Syracuse Orange football team

Former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers

Dino Babers racked up a 41-55 overall record with the Syracuse Orange football team across eight years. Across his tenure with them, he led the team to just two bowl trips and two winning seasons. He holds the fifth-most wins in program history.

Babers' best season with Syracuse came in 2018, when the team went 10-3 and won a bowl game. He also won the AP ACC Coach of the Year award that season.

Unfortunately, Babers was fired amid Syracuse's dismal run in the 2023 season after the program lost six of its last seven games.