How much did FSU pay Mike Norvell? A look at the Seminoles HC's contract details

Mike Norvell has certainly made his mark at Florida State, boasting a 31-17 record over his four seasons with the Seminoles. This success has earned him a major contract extension, keeping him in Tallahassee through 2031 with a hefty net worth expected to reach at least $53.095 million, according to College Football Network.

Norvell, now 41, has an overall coaching record of 56-31, including his time at Memphis. Last football season, he led the Seminoles to a stellar 13-1 season, despite the heartache of missing the College Football Playoff after a season-ending injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis.

How much did FSU pay Mike Norvell?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Under the new deal, Norvell will earn an average of $8.05 million per year, with his salary rising to $10.15 million next year, according to Tampa Bay Times. His base pay will continue to increase by $150,000 annually, capping at $11.05 million in 2031.

Trending

Expand Tweet

According to ESPN's report, performance incentives are also part of the package, offering $200,000 for a New Year's Six bowl appearance, $250,000 for making it to the first round of the College Football Playoff and $950,000 for winning the national championship.

The cost for Norvell to leave Florida State for another job has also increased. If he departs this year, he’ll owe the university $6 million—a jump from $4 million in the previous agreement. That figure drops to $4 million next year.

In his time at the Seminoles, Norvell is 23-4 over the last two seasons.

“It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university, and the people who I get to represent,” Norvell said [H/t The Athletics]. “I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football.”

Despite Florida State's success last season, the team became the first unbeaten Power 5 champion to be excluded from the CFP.

Mike Norvell leading FSU to Ireland

Arizona State Sun Devils former offensive coordinator Mike Norvell - Source: Imagn

Mike Norvell, the head coach of Florida State since 2020, has a solid career record with 69 wins and 32 losses, although his bowl record stands at 1–4. He's led teams to significant victories, including one ACC championship in 2023 and three AAC West Division titles between 2017 and 2019.

In the 2023 season, the Seminoles were ranked #8 in the AP Poll, reflecting the team's rising status. Coach Norvell is now gearing up for a major challenge—leading FSU to Dublin, Ireland, where they'll face Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The preparation for this international matchup is in full swing, with the team aiming to make a strong statement on the global stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback