How much is Kalen DeBoer's payout if he wins the national championship? Exploring the Washington HC's contract

Following a successful season in charge of Washington, Kalen DeBoer is set to earn a significant payout for the year. The former Fresno State coach led the undefeated Huskies to the Pac-12 championship and are set to face Michigan in the national championship game.

DeBoer only arrived at Washington in 2022 and made an immediate impact on the program that struggled significantly under Jimmy Lake. He boasts a 25-2 record in his two seasons in Seattle and will enter the national title game in Houston with a lot of hopes.

While DeBoer's performance this season is expected to be financially rewarded, let's get into the details of his bonuses if he wins the national championship.

How much is Kalen DeBoer's payout if he wins the national championship?

Following an 11-2 season in 2022, Washington’s athletic department wasted no time in rewarding Kalen DeBoer with a new contract that increased his salary to $4.2 million. However, he is set to earn a total of $5.65 million this season if he wins the national championship.

DeBoer's performance this season has seen him meet many incentive clauses in his contract. This is expected to earn him a total of $1.45 million in bonuses if he wins the national championship. A significant amount of that has already been earned.

For winning the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Kalen DeBoer earned $50,000. He won the award for the second consecutive season in December. Another $100,000 will be paid to the coach for winning the Pac-12 championship, beating Oregon in the title game.

Washington reached the College Football Playoff semifinal as the No. 2 team and then defeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl. That will earn Kalen DeBoer a sum of $400,000. He will also be paid a total of $900,000 if he wins the national championship game against Michigan.

It’s worth noting that a loss in the national championship game will not impact DeBoer's bonuses much. This will only reduce his bonuses by $50,000 as he is billed to earn $850,000 for appearing in the title game. Nonetheless, this won't impact his ambition to win the title.