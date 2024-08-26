How much does Kenny Dillingham make? Looking at Arizona state HC's contract structure

Kenny Dillingham will earn $3.95 million for his coaching job at Arizona State in 2024. The youngest head coach in college football initially signed a five-year deal with the Sun Devils in 2023, earning $3.85 million his first season. According to AZ Central, he is set to get increases of $100,000 every year until the end of his contract in 2027. That means he will be earning some $4.25 million by the time he's done with his initial contract at Tempe.

These are impressive numbers for a coach in his first head coaching gig. Kenny Dillingham is not only the youngest coach in college football at the moment but also the first alumni of Arizona State University to hold the top job in its football program.

Kenny Dillingham didn't play for the Sun Devils because his playing career was cut short due to an ACL injury in high school. In 2012, he earned a bachelor's degree from the school in Interdisciplinary Studies/Business and Communication. He also started his coaching career at ASU, working as an offensive assistant under head coach Mike Norvell between 2014 and 2015.

Kenny Dillingham's goals for Arizona State in 2024

The Arizona State Sun Devils are expected to have an upgrade in performance compared to the 2023 season. Last year was Dillingham's first season in charge of the Sun Devils, and although the 3-9 record is indicative of a poor performance, it is understandable for a school with a self-imposed bowl ban. The ban was implemented after an NCAA investigation of the recruitment process under previous head coach, Herm Edwards. As a result of the investigation, multiple players etnered the transfer portal for programs with more stability.

However, Dillingham set clear expectations ahead of the 2024 fall camp:

“I knew what I was getting myself into when I got here so what excuse can I make? We have a plan to get this program to where I believe it can go, and that’s to be a championship contender in the Big-12 year in and year out. We’re en route to that plan. It doesn’t always happen as fast as people want, but the key is to not get distracted by what other people in the microwave society want."

Much still remains to be seen about the ability of the Sun Devils to turn the ship around in 2024. Kenny Dillingham has been praised for his ability to remain an optimist despite the many challenges the school faces, but even he admitted this week to the fall camp having had a lackluster atmosphere. He will need to produce on the field in 2024 to justify his salary going forward.

