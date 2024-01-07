How much is the National Championship Trophy worth? Exploring it's history, significance and more 

The National Championship Trophy is a fairly new addition to the world of college football. The trophy has been awarded since 2015 when the CFP was first held as the conclusion for the 2014-2015 season.

The playoffs were created to make a more fair assertion of who the national champion should be. Instead of only selecting two teams to play in a championship game, like in the BCS era, now a committee would select the four best teams in the nation and have them play a semifinal and a championship game.

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The idea of this was to end the possibility of having split championships with teams that didn't participate in the national title game claiming to be national champions.

As a part of this new effort, a new trophy was created to crown the future national champions. The trophy, which weighs 35 pounds in total, contains one entire pound of 24-karat gold. The National Championship Trophy was valued at $14,400 only by its gold value back in 2015. Today, its value could be around the $22k mark.

That's not to say the emotional value this piece of memorabilia could get in the open market. So far, none of the trophies has been auctioned, but surely their price would go above its intrinsic value.

So far the trophy has been won by Alabama (3), Clemson (2), Georgia (2), Ohio State (1), and LSU (1).

This year a new school will win it, with Michigan and Washington set to clash over it.

Do you win any other trophy besides the National Championship Trophy?

Besides the National Championship Trophy, a school can expect to get the AFCA National Championship Trophy (The Coache's Trophy), the AP National Championship Trophy, and the MacArthur Bowl.

The first used to be synonymous with winning the national title in the BCS era, as the Coaches Poll was contractually bound to give the top spot to the BCS champ. Winning the "crystal football" became a common phrase, as the trophy is made out of crystal. The trophy is valued at around $30k in the open market.

The MacArthur Bowl is named after the famed WW2 general of the Pacific Theater. The trophy is engraved with the following quote by the military leader:

"There is no substitute for victory"

It will be interesting to see which of Michigan and Washington will win the National Championship this year.