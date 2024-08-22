How much does Ollie Gordon make? A look at Oklahoma State star's NIL deals 

Ollie Gordon might be the undisputed star on the field for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but he's still somewhat far regarding his NIL game. Gordon garnered significant national attention in 2023 when he won the Doak Walter Award and was named an Unanimous All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Trending

However, this doesn't seem to have turned into big earnings for the tailback just yet. According to On3, his NIL valuation comes in at $662,000. While that ranks him No. 37 among college football players, it puts him in the bottom half of the top 100 student-athletes in NIL valuation at No. 64. Notably, some brands might be choosing to stay away from Gordon following his DUI arrest in July.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While his 40,000 Instagram and 14,500 X/Twitter followers are respectable, if not impressive, his weakness in terms of social media presence could be his lack of presence on TikTok, where he only has 13 followers.

Ollie Gordon's latest NIL partner: McDonald's

While Ollie Gordon isn't yet one of the leaders of the NIL market, he has certainly been making inroads. Capitalizing on his status as the best returning running back for the 2024 season, Gordon partnered with the famed fast food chain McDonald's to promote the brand in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Expand Tweet

He even shared his go-to order at McDonald's:

“This is the perfect McDonald’s experience in one meal,” Gordon said in a previous post on Instagram. “I call it the OGII. I also grabbed a McFlurry since it’s heating up in Oklahoma! What’s your go-to order?”

Ollie Gordon's 2023 stats

There's great speculation around Ollie Gordon winning the Doak Walter Award for the second time. Some even consider him as a genuine Heisman Trophy contender. In 2023, he finished seventh in the Heisman voting.

To do that he would have to repeat, or likely better his 2023 performances. Last season, he registered 1,732 rushing yards with 21 touchdowns with a respectable 326 receiving yards on 37 receptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!