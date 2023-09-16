How much is Travis Hunter's NIL deal worth? Colorado WR's  earnings and endorsements explored

Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter has been an excellent fit for the team following his time with the Jackson State Tigers. The sophomore is a former five-star prospect out of Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Travis initially committed to the Seminoles, and later changed his decision to join Deion Sanders' Jackson State.

The 20-year-old has influence off the field as well. Not only is he a decent player, working towards becoming a serious NFL prospect, but has an impressive NIL standing as well.

Travis Hunter's NIL profile is valued at around $1.8 million. He has promoted various brands coming into his sophomore year. Hunter recently signed an NIL deal with NXTRND, a football equipment brand.

Apart from that, he also signed a deal with Waterland Co., a company specializing in making fishing sunglasses. Travis' NIL profile is ranked 6th among all college athletes across sports.

Hunter has over 726K followers on Instagram and more than 713K followers on TikTok. He is among the top college athletes in his class, which includes players like Arch Manning, Caleb Williams, Shedeur Sanders, and more. Eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter is a projected second-round pick.

Travis Hunter's move to Colorado had a lot to do with Deion Sanders

Hunter played for the Tigers under Sanders. In 2022, Sanders announced his departure from Jackson State. At the time, fans expected the WR to follow Deion Sanders, and they were on the money. Hunter now has a chance to prove himself and possibly improve his position in the 2025 NFL draft.

Wth the 2023 season in its initial stage, this will be a transitional season for Hunter before entering his senior year. Hunter recorded 15 tackles and 14 receptions for a total of 141 yards in the HBCU spring game against Alabama.

Hunter's personality outside of football has generated buzz, as the youngster has already garnered a huge audience. A breakout season would only help the WR reach new heights, making a case for one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Buffaloes finished with a record of 1-11 in 2022. Colorado will hope to perform better this year, having already had a perfect start with statement-making wins.