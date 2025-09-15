"How is Notre Dame still ranked," "Everyone laugh at Bama": CFB fans react to latest AP Top 25 Poll after Week 3 struggles of Clemson, Florida & more

Week 3 of college football is in the books, and the newest AP Top 25 poll was released Sunday. The top three remain the same as last week: Ohio State holds the No. 1 spot with 55 first-place votes, followed by Penn State at No. 2 with five votes and LSU at No. 3 with two votes.Miami climbed to No. 4, while Georgia moved into the No. 5 spot.Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the fresh rankings.&quot;How is Notre Dame still ranked,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Everyone laugh at Bama,&quot; one said.&quot;LSU shouldn’t be ranked this high if we’re being honest,&quot; a person said.&quot;Baylor not being ranked is a riotable offense,&quot; a fan added.Three programs entered the Top 25 for the first time this season: Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and USC. Vanderbilt secured the No. 20 spot after a 31-7 win over South Carolina, marking its highest ranking since opening 5-0 back in 2008.Among the biggest risers are also Mike Elko's Texas A&amp;M, which jumped six places to No. 10 after a 41-40 upset of Notre Dame, marking the Aggies’ best ranking since sitting at No. 10 last November.&quot;Nice to see Vandy being ranked,&quot; one said.&quot;Texas A&amp;M is cooking,&quot; a fan said.Meanwhile, South Carolina, Clemson and South Florida all dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll of Week 3. Florida also stays out the poll with the 20-10 loss against LSU.Notre Dame’s historic AP Top 25 poll struggles amid 0-2 startNotre Dame opened the season with back-to-back narrow defeats, falling 27-24 at Miami on Aug. 31 and then suffering a one-point loss to Texas A&amp;M after a bye week. Marcus Freeman's squad tumbled out of the top 10 and now sits at No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.This marks Notre Dame’s first 0-2 start since 2011, and they stand as the only two-loss school still ranked. The Irish are also the first program since 1988 to remain in the poll despite such a start.Despite the rough opening stretch, Freeman struck an optimistic tone in his Week 3 press conference.&quot;I can't sit here and dwell on being 0-2 as much as I need to dwell on how we find ways to improve,&quot; Freeman said (via SI). &quot;That's what I need to dwell on is how do we get better. How do we evaluate what we're doing, why things are and aren't working and how do we attack them and get better?&quot;So we're 0-2, lost to two good opponents. We're guaranteed 12, that's what we always say. We've got the next one coming up soon.&quot;Notre Dame will look to rebound and possibly climb back up the rankings, when they face Purdue next weekend.