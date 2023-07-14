How did USC QB Caleb Williams stun radio host Colin Cowherd? "The Herd" front man was floored by the Heisman Trophy winner "destined for NFL stardom"

Caleb Williams has hit the spotlight after receiving the ESPY's College Male Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. So much so that radio host Colin Cowherd said that Williams would bring a championship home to the USC Trojans. In fact, Cowherd said that Williams' talents will carve his path to NFL greatness.

"The Herd" frontman talked about how Williams could replicate Patrick Mahomes after stepping out of college. Williams was also awarded the AP College Football Player of the Year in 2022. Cowherd's praises were an answer to a scout named Daniel Jeremiah. He believed Williams was a better mirror image of Josh Allen rather than the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar QB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Daniel Jeremiah wrote on NFL's official website, 'Patrick Mahomes is going to be the popular comparison for Williams. However, from a style and skill set perspective, I think he has more in common with Josh Allen,'" Cowherd said.

Colin Cowherd poured out his love for Celeb Williams in words. To answer Jeremiah, he said Josh Allen was an "out of control" back in college. However, Williams is not known to lose control over himself.

USC's quarterback displayed exceptional arm strength, accuracy and athleticism in his first season at the school. In the 2022 season, Williams achieved a 42-5 touchdown/interception ratio with 3,537 passing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Radio host Colin Cowherd talks about Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams

Colin Cowherd believes that Caleb Willaims is among the top three quarterbacks coming out of college and better than 75 percent of NFL QBs. The other two being Andrew Luck and Trevor Lawrence.

"They're not perfect, and it's very, very rare, but they have something that I think is important, and that they have this incredible confidence," Cowherd said. "But it's never narcissism. It's never conceited, and it's never arrogance.

"That was the problem with Johnny Manzel. That was the problem with Cam (Newton). That was the problem with Baker (Mayfield)."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "He walked up to me and said, 'I'm not nearly as good as you say I am.' You ever get that with Baker?" @ColinCowherd on why Caleb Williams is destined for NFL stardom "He walked up to me and said, 'I'm not nearly as good as you say I am.' You ever get that with Baker?"— @ColinCowherd on why Caleb Williams is destined for NFL stardom https://t.co/yqiLMfKUjg

Caleb Williams is a risk-taker, as per Cowherd, making him a possible generational talent. He certainly looks like the offensive leader for the USC Trojans, and in the coming season, the Trojans are seen as contenders to win the national championship.

Well, Colin Cowherd is certainly wrapped in the Williams affection sheath. Will he deliver on fans' desire to see him hold the NFL's Lombardi Trophy? Let's take one step at a time. Will Caleb lead the USC Trojans to a championship?

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Will USC Trojans win the championship this season? Yes No 0 votes