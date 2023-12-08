How to Watch 2023 College Football Awards Ceremony Today? Time, Channel, TV schedule, List of Finalists and More

Another regular college football season is in the books, and it's time for the College Football Awards. The annual ceremony boasts multiple awards for various players and coaches for their work on and off the field.

Some major awards in the College Football Awards ceremony include the Biletnikoff Award, Doak Walker Award, the Maxwell Award, the Outland Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award.

What channel are the College Football Awards on today?

The College Football Awards will be broadcast on ESPN as well as the ESPN app. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 8. The show will be the 33rd edition of the prestigious ceremony.

The ceremony will be hosted by "SportsCenter" anchor Kevin Negandhi, ESPN sportscaster Jen Lada, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, and ESPN analyst Sam Acho. Besides ESPN, viewers can also enjoy the show on Fubo TV.

When is the 2023 College Football Awards ceremony today?

The broadcast details for the 2023 College Football Awards ceremony are as follows:

Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Dec. 8, 2023 TV Broadcast: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: ESPN App, Fubo TV

According to ESPN's press release, the College Football Awards show is expected to last around two hours and will be nationally broadcast on ESPN.

List of College Football Award finalists

The show gives out 22 awards to players, coaches and even fans. The complete list of the awards and the finalists are as follows:

Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Payton Wilson, NC State

Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Malik Nabers, LSU

Rome Odunze, Washington

Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker of the Year (Outstanding Placekicker)

Graham Nicholson, Miami (OH)

Jose Pizano, UNLV

Will Reichard, Alabama

Ray Guy Award (Punter of the Year)

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

Tory Taylor, Iowa

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (Best Quarterback)

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)

Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Paycom Jim Thorpe (Best Defensive Back)

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Trey Taylor, Air Force

Doak Walker Award (Premier Running Back)

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Other awards to be given out during the show include the Home Depot Coach of the Year, the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, the Disney Spirit Award, the Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award, the Broyles Award, the Burlsworth Trophy, the Butkus Award, the Walter Camp Award, the William V. Campbell Trophy and many more.