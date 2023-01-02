How to watch the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl ft. Mississippi State vs. Illinois: Start time, ticket prices, TV channels, radio station

On January 2, the ReliaQuest Bowl featuring Mississippi State and Illinois will take place as the first of four Bowl games for the day. The two teams will face off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with both sides boasting a 8-4 record.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be representing the Southeastern Conference as Illinois will be representing the Big Ten Conference. Illinois started the season 7-1, but lost three out of their last four games. Mississippi State had a key victory over their rival, Mississippi, with a 24-22 victory in the Egg Bowl.

Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore, and Tiffany Blackmon are expected to be TV announcers for the game today.

Below is information on how fans can watch, stream, and listen to today's game:

How to Watch ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Game Time: 12 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Fans can live stream the game using the platform FuboTV and can even start a free trial today.

ReliaQuest Bowl Ticket Prices

Tickets are still available for purchase in the hours leading up to the game. You can get tickets via the ESPN app. Tickets are available from $100 for lower level tickets.

Radio station coverage for the ReliaQuest Bowl:

Fans can listen to the radio broadcast of the game on The Fighting Illini Sports Network. They will carry the radio broadcast and their pregame show begins at 10 am CT.

Mississippi State will play for the first time since the tragic death of head coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State v Arizona

Mississippi State will be heading into today's game vs. Illinois with all kinds of emotions. They will play without head coach Mike Leach, who suffered a heart attack last month at his home in Starkville. He was pronounced dead on December 12th, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Leach led the Bulldogs to a 8-4 regular-season record, clinching a Bowl berth vs. Illinois. He was the coach of the Bulldogs for the last three seasons and compiled an overall record of 19-17. He finished 4-7, 7-6, and had his best season with the team this campaign, going 8-4.

Today's game will mean a lot to the Bulldogs' players, not only because it's a bowl game, but because they will be without Leach for the first time.

